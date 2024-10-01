Todd Gilliland Takes on Talladega with Georgia Peanuts

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 1, 2024) – Todd Gilliland is back in the infamous Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Gilliland has shown much speed on superspeedways this season, leading laps in the Daytona 500 and NASCAR’s first visit to the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Gilliland has also qualified within the Top-5 in three of the four superspeedway races this season and hopes to continue that this weekend. Georgia Peanuts will partner will Gilliland for the 500-mile event.

NASCAR Cup Series track activity will start Saturday, October 5th with qualifying at 1:30 pm ET on USA Network. The 500-mile race will be Sunday, October 6th at 2:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I have always enjoyed Talladega. It’s fast, but I like the adrenaline rush. We have shown a lot of speed on the superspeedways this season, but just haven’t been there in the end when it really matters. I know Ryan (Bergenty) and the team will bring a fast Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang, we just have to execute and stay out of the chaos.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“With the superspeedways, we have had the speed, but the execution and the luck hasn’t been there. I have a good feeling about this weekend, though. We had a solid 8th place finish in the spring, so we have something to build of off and hopefully best that result.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.