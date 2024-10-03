JEGS ALLSTARS RETURN TO TEXAS NHRA FALLNATIONALS AT TEXAS MOTORPLEX TO CELEBRATE 40 YEARS OF COMPETITION

ENNIS, Texas (Oct. 3, 2024) – After a highly-successful first year at the Texas Motorplex, the popular JEGS Allstars competition returns to the famed facility as part of the track’s Stampede of Speed and Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 9-13.

The historic specialty race celebrates its 40th year in 2024 and continues its status as one of most highly-anticipated events of the year for the standout drivers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

Following a memorable Dallas debut last year, this year’s competitors in the JEGS Allstars can look forward to another thrilling weekend as a marquee attraction during the massive Stampede of Speed.

“JEGS is incredibly excited to be a part of the 40th JEGS Allstars at Texas Motorplex,” said David Salin, JEGS Director of Marketing. “This event is particularly meaningful to JEGS as it encompasses the skill and dedication of sportsman racers across the country and reminds us of the great partnership between JEGS and the NHRA.”

The weekend includes several special events, including the driver and team welcome breakfast sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires on Thursday, Oct. 10 and participating in the Stampede of Speed Pre-Stage Fan Fest later that evening in downtown Waxahachie.

Following the opening ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 11, competitors will take place in a parade before the second qualifying session in Funny Car and Top Fuel as part of the special Friday Night Live at Texas Motorplex. Final rounds in the JEGS Allstars are slated for 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 as champions will be crowned to cap off two thrilling days of racing action in the specialty event.

The pit area for sportsman racers will also include six hard-surface roads at Texas Motorplex, creating an even greater racer experience for all Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series competitors at the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

“We’re excited to have the JEGS Allstars back as part of the Stampede of Speed and Texas FallNationals lineup,” Texas Motorplex Co-Owner Christie Meyer Johnson said. “Last year we loved celebrating their accomplishments and hosting so many drivers and teams from across the country. This is another major addition to the event and we’re looking forward to continuing to add some Texas traditions to the JEGS Allstars. Having the JEGS Allstars is a great addition to the Stampede of Speed.”

For 40 years, the JEGS Allstars has brought out the best from across NHRA’s seven divisions for the special race, including competitors from all 50 states and internationally.

The unique event crowns individual champions in 10 separate classes, in addition to the overall team title. Racers qualified for the prestigious event by earning points in their home divisions during year-long battles in the following categories — Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Competition, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Dragster and Top Sportsman.

Like last year, competitors will again enjoy some Texas-sized traditions, including custom t-shirts and decals for drivers and teams, and a custom trophy and custom-made JEGS Allstars belt buckle for the winners, as well as the traditional custom-fit Texas Motorplex cowboy hats for winners as well.

“For decades, JEGS has been honored to be a part of the JEGS Allstars and this year is no different. We are looking forward to seeing the best of the best from each class, division, and region to battle it out for the 2024 Championship,” said Makenna Brown, JEGS Social Media and Partnerships Manager.

The JEGS Allstars event will be shown live on NHRA.tv during the race weekend and also featured on the NHRA on FOX Lucas Oil Sportsman show. A win at the JEGS Allstars remains a huge honor for all racers in the circuit, while it offers race fans at the Texas NHRA FallNationals a unique opportunity to watch the specialty race.

“After a great 2023 JEGS Allstars at Texas Motorplex, it is definitely exciting to see this race get another major spotlight as part of the Stampede of Speed and the Texas NHRA FallNationals,” NHRA Vice President of Racing Administration Josh Peterson said. “We’re thrilled to continue our terrific partnership with JEGS during this event, and we can’t wait to work with them, the Texas Motorplex team and all of the JEGS Allstars competitors to celebrate 40 years of this incredible race.”

To purchase tickets to the NHRA FallNationals and the Stampede of Speed, please visit www.stampedeofspeed.com. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

