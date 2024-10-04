NHRA AND FIREBIRD MOTORSPORTS PARK ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION FOR NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

PHOENIX (Oct. 4, 2024) – Officials with NHRA, Firebird Motorsports Park and the Gila River Indian Community are excited to announce a multi-year extension for the annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at the popular track, showcasing the incredible support and commitment for NHRA drag racing at the fan-favorite facility.

It also sets the stage for a memorable celebration for next year’s 40th anniversary of the NHRA Arizona Nationals, which takes place March 21-23 as the second race of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 14 for the annual “Duel in the Desert” and the long-term extension ensures the storied history of NHRA drag racing at the track will continue well into the future.

“When we announced last year that we were carrying on the legacy and tradition of over 40 years of motorsports here at the Firebird Motorsports Park, our goal was to prove our commitment to our racing community and show them that we are in this for the long-haul,” Firebird Motorsports Park Track Manager Casey Buckman said.

“Along with our great partners at the NHRA, Gila River Development, and the Gila River Indian Community, we are beyond excited to take this monumental step to secure a multi-year deal for our anchor event, the Arizona Nationals. Our racing community has stuck by Firebird through some very uncertain times over the past few years, and we cannot wait to take this momentum into 2025 and reward them with great events for years to come.”

Renamed Firebird Motorsports Park a year ago, the historic facility enjoyed a memorable grand re-opening last year, with the name referencing back to Firebird International Raceway, the original name of the facility, from 40 years ago. After an outpouring of support from the racing community in the Phoenix area hoping to see NHRA drag racing remain at the facility, the Gila River Indian Community was proactive in its efforts to keep racing at the track, continuing one of the hallmark events on the NHRA tour.

The Arizona Nationals has consistently attracted sellout crowds thanks to its strong local fanbase and enjoyed sellout days on both Saturday and Sunday at the 2024 event. Over the years, the event has become a must-see race for any NHRA fan, delivering record performances and incredible early-season action.

“It is extremely exciting to announce not only a return to Firebird Motorsports Park, but also a long-term extension for the NHRA Arizona Nationals at the historic facility,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “The amazing work from the NHRA fans, the track and the Gila River Indian Community will continue to keep NHRA drag racing in the area for years to come. Last year was a tremendous event with a reimagining of racing at Firebird Motorsports Park, and we’re eager to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the NHRA Arizona Nationals next season, as well as events well into the future.”

The race first became a Southwest fixture in 1985 and will continue its status as a fan-favorite during the 40th anniversary season in 2025. This season, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) won in Phoenix, with Prock enjoying his first-ever career Funny Car victory in the process.

The rich history at the track includes notable achievements from the sport’s biggest stars. Top Fuel’s Tony Schumacher’s has five Phoenix wins, while Funny Car legend John Force has eight wins at the facility. Top Fuel’s Antron Brown, as well as Funny Car drivers Ron Capps and Matt Hagan, all have three wins at Firebird Motorsports Park, while Greg Anderson’s three wins leads active Pro Stock competitors.

Beginning Oct. 14, fans can purchase tickets to the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park by visiting www.nhra.com/tickets. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.