Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series

Michael McDowell sweeps Talladega with sixth Cup pole of 2024

By Andrew Kim
4 Minute Read
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Michael McDowell flexed his yearlong qualifying muscles on superspeedway venues and saved his best for last as he zoomed his way to the pole position for this weekend’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 5.

The 2021 Daytona 500 champion from Glendale, Arizona, was one of 10 from a list of 40-entered competitors to transfer into the second of two qualifying rounds consisting of one timed lap per round, with the top-10 competitors posting the 10-fastest lap times during the first round. After the first qualifying round, McDowell was the fastest qualifier with a lap at 182.944 mph in 52.344 seconds and was two-tenths of a second faster than Playoff contender Austin Cindric.

During the final round of qualifying, McDowell, who was the last of 10 second-round qualifiers to qualify, knocked Cindric off the top of the chart after he posted his pole-winning lap at 183.063 mph in 52.310 seconds, where he was nearly two-tenths of a second faster than Cindric.

As a result, McDowell, down to his final six races with Front Row Motorsports before joining Spire Motorsports in 2025, swept both Talladega poles of the 2024 Cup Series season. He also notched the sixth Cup pole of his career and of this season, with his latest occurring during the Playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway in early September, and his fifth on superspeedway venues.

This weekend, McDowell will make his 28th attempt to win at Talladega in the Cup Series for the first time. Earlier in April, he led a race-high 36 of 188 scheduled laps from pole position and was leading on the final lap when he got turned off the front nose of Brad Keselowski through the frontstretch’s tri-oval and was involved in a multi-car wreck. Ultimately, McDowell ended up in 31st place in the final running order after he was unable to limp his damaged car to complete the final lap.

“It’s just amazing,” McDowell said on USA Network. “I’m just so proud of everybody on this No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang team. It’s hard to come down here [at Talladega] and get the pole, but we found some things in the off-season [period]. [We] Went to Daytona, it worked, and we just kept that momentum going. We came down here with a game plan. The game plan was to sit on the pole, and we did that today. That should put us in the lead for the most poles for the year. That’s something we have circled, but there’s a lot of racing left. Hopefully, tomorrow goes smoother than [in April]. To get [six] poles is pretty amazing.”

Joining McDowell on the front row will be Austin Cindric, the highest-starting Playoff contender who posted his best lap at 182.424 mph in 52.493 seconds during the final round of qualifying. Cindric, the 2022 Daytona 500 champion, enters Talladega situated in 12th place in the Playoff standings and trailing the top-eight cutline by 29 points as he strives to climb his way back above the cutline prior to the conclusion of next weekend’s Round of 8 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Todd Gilliland, McDowell’s teammate at Front Row Motorsports, will start in third place for this weekend’s main event at Talladega, followed by Kyle Busch and Playoff contender Ryan Blaney on the starting grid. Playoff contender Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Playoff contender Denny Hamlin, Harrison Burton and Daniel Hemric completed the top-10 starting positions.

With four of 12 Playoff competitors starting in the top 10, the remaining Playoff competitors include Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe, who will start 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 21st, 23rd, 31st and 36th, respectively.

*All 40 competitors entered for Sunday’s event at Talladega earned a starting spot.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

  1. Michael McDowell, 183.063 mph, 52.310 seconds
  2. Austin Cindric, 182.424 mph, 52.493 seconds
  3. Todd Gilliland, 182.258 mph, 52.541 seconds
  4. Kyle Busch, 181.863 mph, 52.655 seconds
  5. Ryan Blaney, 181.784 mph, 52.678 seconds
  6. Joey Logano, 181.687 mph, 52.706 seconds
  7. Austin Dillon, 181.567 mph, 52.741 seconds
  8. Denny Hamlin, 181.453 mph, 52.774 seconds
  9. Harrison Burton, 181.038 mph, 52.895 seconds
  10. Daniel Hemric, 180.980 mph, 52.912 seconds
  11. Chase Elliott, 181.322 mph, 52.812 seconds
  12. Kyle Larson, 181.292 mph, 52.821 seconds
  13. Brad Keselowski, 181.254 mph, 52.832 seconds
  14. Tyler Reddick, 181.223 mph, 52.841 seconds
  15. Ty Gibbs, 181.195 mph, 52.849 seconds
  16. William Byron, 181.007 mph, 52.904 seconds
  17. Shane van Gisbergen, 180.973 mph, 52.914 seconds
  18. Ryan Preece, 180.966 mph, 52.916 seconds
  19. Josh Berry, 180.911 mph, 52.932 seconds
  20. Chris Buescher, 180.700 mph, 52.994 seconds
  21. Christopher Bell, 180.655 mph, 53.007 seconds
  22. Noah Gragson, 180.642 mph, 53.011 seconds
  23. Alex Bowman, 180.638 mph, 53.012 seconds
  24. Martin Truex Jr., 180.611 mph, 53.020 seconds
  25. AJ Allmendinger, 180.529 mph, 53.044 seconds
  26. Bubba Wallace, 180.461 mph, 53.064 seconds
  27. Ross Chastain, 180.417 mph, 53.077 seconds
  28. Corey LaJoie, 179.932 mph, 53.220 seconds
  29. John Hunter Nemechek, 179.922 mph, 53.223 seconds
  30. Erik Jones, 179.801 mph, 53.259 seconds
  31. Daniel Suarez, 179.787 mph, 53.263 seconds
  32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 179.693 mph, 53.291 seconds
  33. Anthony Alfredo, 179.608 mph, 53.316 seconds
  34. Cody Ware, 179.581 mph, 53.324 seconds
  35. Justin Haley, 179.011 mph, 53.494 seconds
  36. Chase Briscoe, 178.997 mph, 53.498 seconds
  37. Carson Hocevar, 178.327 mph, 53.699 seconds
  38. BJ McLeod, 177.761 mph, 53.870 seconds
  39. Zane Smith, 177.593 mph, 53.921 seconds
  40. JJ Yeley, 174.847 mph, 54.768 seconds

The 2024 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to occur this Sunday, October 6, and air at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
Grant Enfinger scores dominant victory at Talladega, clinches Championship 4 berth

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

Winspirit Australia

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category