Three-Pack of Strong Silver Hare Runs at VIR

Jake Drew Scores Fourth Podium of 2024; Boris Said Jr. Finishes Seventh; Connor Zilisch Comes Home 12th After Foiled Victory Bid from Last on the Grid

Overview:

Date: Oct. 5, 2024

Event: VIR SpeedTour (Round 11 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Location: Virginia International Raceway in Alton

Layout: 3.27-mile, 17-turn road course

Format: 31 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, upper-70s

TA2 Winner: Thomas Annunziata

Silver Hare Racing:

● Jake Drew – Started 2nd, Finished 3rd (Running, completed 31/31 laps)

● Boris Said Jr. – Started 11th, Finished 7th (Running, completed 31/31 laps)

● Connor Zilisch – Started 30th, Finished 12th (Running, completed 31/31 laps)

Noteworthy:

● Drew earned his fourth podium finish in 10 races this season.

● Drew was awarded the Cool Boxx Coolest Move award for the second time this season.

Jake Drew, Driver, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing/Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro:

“It feels amazing to have so many great people on board this car – Cube 3 Architecture, Franklin Road and, of course, Silver Hare Racing with Maurice and Laura (Hull), they’ve made my dreams come true. And, it’s super cool to be on the podium here at VIR my first time here. It was a tough race, for sure. Started having some issues there at the end, but just super thankful to have friends and family here and supporters of Maurice and Laura and this whole team. Just really happy to be here right now.”

Boris Said Jr., Driver, No. 75 HendrickCars.com/Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“We battled our way up there in our HendrickCars.com Camaro, it was good and it got better and better. It started tight, then it got good. And I had a good race with Austin (Green) at the end. The Silver Hare team did a great job. So, overall, it was a good weekend at VIR. Especially considering we had just a handful of green-flag laps in practice and qualifying.”

Connor Zilisch, driver, No. 57 Bankers Insurance/Guy M. Turner/Clark Outdoor/Chevrolet Driver Development Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“It was a fun day getting back in the TA2 car with Silver Hare Racing. Obviously, it’s not the result we wanted, but we had a good run going there until an incident in Oak Tree kind of derailed our day. But I’m just glad that I was able to come back here and get to run with Silver Hare. I knew it was going to be tough starting at the back, but we worked our way inside the top-five until that incident. So it felt good to be back here and have speed and kind of come back where we left off and just enjoy the day, get to see all these guys again, and get to go through the motions with all of them and see all my old friends. It was unfortunate how it ended, but still had fun today and enjoyed the experience. And, hopefully, I’ll be able to come back and do this again.”

Laura Hull, Co-Owner, Team Manager, Silver Hare Racing:

“The old saying is, ‘Home is where the heart is,’ and my heart couldn’t be more full. We just couldn’t be happier with the finishes that we had today. Completely proud of the entire Silver Hare Racing crew. They brought wonderful cars to race this weekend. Jake Drew, just wow, he just continues to amaze us. His talent, his demeanor, just his whole skill, his craft. We’re extremely proud. And for him to finish third, that was just such a gift for us right here at home in our own backyard. He worked really hard for it. It’s extremely hard against the veteran drivers who have had a lot of experience here. Having Connor Zillich come back, what a treat that was. He’s a part of our family, and it was just such a pleasure to have him and his mom and dad, Jan and Jim here with us. And he put on quite a show. To have to start from the very back, he made it all the way up to fourth at one point until the incident. And Boris Said Jr., wow. He just continues to keep moving on up with his finishes and showing consistency. We’re very proud of him, his efforts. He and his dad, Boris Sr., work together really well, and they’re just a joy to have around and be around. Now we’re going to dust off all our cars, clean them up, get them prepped, and go on to COTA and get back on the podium.”

Next Up:

The 2024 Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series season comes to a close Nov. 1-3 with the COTA SpeedTour at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Round 12 of the 12-race campaign kicks off with a pair of TA2 test sessions on Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. CDT. Official TA2 practice is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, followed by qualifying at 5:35 p.m. Start time Sunday, Nov. 3, for the 30-lap, 75-minute TA2 race around the 3.4-mile, 20-turn road course is 10:35 a.m. with live television provided by series partner MAVTV, augmented by a live video stream on the Trans Am channel on YouTube.

About Silver Hare Racing:

Silver Hare Racing is a fulltime competitor in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series. The multicar team has won the TA2 Masters class championship three times (2018, 2019 and 2020) with driver and team co-owner Maurice Hull. Under the leadership of Hull’s wife, co-owner and team manager Laura Hull, Silver Hare Racing provides a variety of services that includes private testing and arrive-and-drive programs. The team offers six professionally built and maintained TA2 chassis from Howe Racing and operates from a state-of-the-art facility in High Point, North Carolina. For more information, call 336-870-5151, or visit SilverHareRacing.com.