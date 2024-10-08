Flying Lizard Motorsports Awarded Crew of the Year, Rookie of the Year at SRO America Finale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., (October 8, 2024) – Sunday evening in Indianapolis at the SRO America end-of-the-year awards banquet, Flying Lizard Motorsports concluded their three-series championship efforts with the prestigious award of GT3 Crew of the Year, also with driver Damir Hot receiving the Rookie of the Year award.

“Running multiple cars in multiple classes made for an extremely busy 2024 season,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Although we did not come away with a championship this year, we had multiple podiums and have great momentum as we go into the offseason. We already have a busy winter testing schedule set up and look forward to the start of the 2025 season.”

The season-finale weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway held five races for the Lizard’s four cars, beginning with the team’s two-car entry in the GT America series. Jason Bell concluded his first season in the GT3 ranks of the amateur-rated series with a strong fifth-place finish to add to his two podiums, bringing him to a total of four top-five results in his rookie GT3 racing season.

Damir Hot led the team charge in GT America’s GT4 class, finishing his rookie season with a pair of podium finishes, and closing the year out with a season-best result of second place. Racing the No. 5 Nissan Z, he once again picked up the Hard Charger award, given to the competitor who gains the most positions during a race. He finished in the top three for all four of his GT America races in 2024, earning the Rookie of the Year title at Sunday’s award banquet.

In GT4 America, Hot and co-driver Baptista showed great promise in the pair of 60-minute GT4 America races, but the cautions failed to play into the hands of the Nissan, though the pair closed out the season with a fifth-place result. With three podiums and an additional three top-five results, the pair showed a strong debut together in their first season of their GT4 America effort.

The Lizards had high hopes for their No. 8 BMW M4 GT3 in the weekend’s headlining Indianapolis 8 Hour. Drivers Elias Sabo and Andy Lee were joined by BMW works driver Nick Yelloly for their first endurance race as a pair, after only just a handful of races in their new BMW. The No. 8 entry showed great pace in the practice sessions, however, a mechanical issue during the race set the team back many laps in the first half of the race. Still eager to learn more about the machine and make the most of the track time, the Lizards continued the event, determined to finish what they started, completing the first Indianapolis 8 Hour for Sabo and Lee.

The team behind Bell’s No. 2 Aston Martin GT3 entry and Sabo’s Aston Martin and BMW GT3 racing effort earned the Phoenix-based team the GT3 Crew of the Year award, as voted by their peers.

Though Todd Parriott’s GT4 racing efforts, along with Tom Dyer, were not racing at the Speedway last weekend, the pair contributed to the Lizard’s success over the course of the 2024 season. Altogether, the team earned 10 podium finishes and 27 top-five results. After 20 years of racing, the team continues to grow, racing as many as seven entries in one weekend under the SRO America umbrella. Plans are already well underway for the 2025 season, which will be announced at a later date.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

