Sedgwick and PT Autosport have plenty to play for at Road Atlanta

Wins and series vice championship finish is the goal for the sophomore team as they head to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America’s penultimate event

MILLVILLE, NJ (October 8, 2024) – PT Autosport with JDX Racing and driver Alex Sedgwick head to the penultimate Porsche Carrera Cup North America this weekend with a clear set of goals in mind: finish the season strong, add to the win column, and capture a hard-fought second place in the series championship.

For Sedgwick, who earned two podium finishes in the Carrera Cup weekend three weeks ago at Indianapolis behind the wheel of the No. 98 PT Autosport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car, and competed in the Porsche Endurance Challenge by Yokohama two weeks ago at Sonoma Raceway, a recent test at Road Atlanta completed the clean sweep – recalibrating the 25-year-old Warwickshire, UK native’s top three favorite U.S. racetracks.

“Road Atlanta definitely became one of my top three US tracks,” said Sedgwick. “Indy was already up there, and Sonoma has been added as well! The Road Atlanta test went really well. I got up to speed with the track reasonably quickly – I’d had a conversation with Parker Thompson (2022 Carrera Cup champion with JDX Racing) earlier in the year that gave me some insights from someone who had been there for the first time previously in a Cup Car and he warned that it might take a bit of time to get up to speed. So to have hit the ground running and make the most of the test session hopefully bodes well. We had good pace and tried a few wildly different things with setup, and it seemed like a few different things that we might not have expected to work actually worked quite well. We’re looking forward to getting out there.”

The Carrera Cup title might be out of reach, but Sedgwick is focused on finishing second in the title chase and continuing to earn the notice of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams looking for a solid FIA Silver-ranked driver for their 2025 lineup.

“It’s important for me to continue to prove that I can compete here and am ready to move up for the 2025 season,” said Sedgwick. “I’m hopeful that my performances to date, as well as a strong finish to the season, will put me in a good spot to move forward in my career. This is of course all down to the support of PT Autosport, with a large part of the project being to collectively advance both my career and the awareness and presence of PT Autosport across the professional motorsport landscape. I would not be where I am at this point without PT, and I intend to keep working hard to ensure we meet our shared goal of being part of an IMSA entry in the very near future.

As PT Autosport team principal Jason Myers details, the team plans to continue the fight down to the final checkered flag – and beyond.

“We’re very excited to see Alex race at Road Atlanta for the first time,” said Myers. “He did well here during the test days and is confident in the car JDX has given him. Also, it’s a steep slope but he’s still within theoretical reach of the championship, though the leader is an amazing opponent, hasn’t put a wheel wrong this entire year and still has a commanding lead. We believe in Alex and know he will fight until the last lap of the last race at COTA in a couple weeks’ time. We are really proud of the season he has run this year and we’ve got more than a few pending deals on the table for 2025 – it’s just deciding which one is best for alignment with progressing Alex’s career and with PT Autosport and our partners.”

PT Autosport would like to thank partners STEAM Sports Foundation, Classic Car Club Manhattan and New Jersey Motorsports Park, as well as JDX Racing partners Byers/Porsche Columbus, and Renier Construction.

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America series will contest two races at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Race one takes the green flag at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, with race two Friday at 10:55 a.m. ET. The races will be broadcast live in the U.S., on IMSA.tv, the NBC Peacock streaming app and PorscheCarreraCup.us.

About PT Autosport — Discover Unique Talent. Develop Champions.

PT Autosport, based at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ, campaigns rising star Alex Sedgwick (UK) in the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series with JDX Racing, 2022 Aspiring Driver Shootout winner Henry Drury (UK) in the Toyota GR Cup North America series with Precision Racing LA.

PT Autosport is dedicated to providing merit-based motorsport industry opportunities for diverse individuals with high integrity, grit, and coach-ability, achieved through a development program for young aspiring drivers, engineers, mechanics, and other professionals. The first step of this process is applying for the annual Aspiring Driver Shootout, in which aspiring drivers aged 18-23 can compete for a team racing partnership with the team.

A rigorous evaluation process of applicants determines the final competitors for the driver shootout. The winner earns financial support of up to $250,000 ($50,000 guaranteed) to pursue their racing career. The review process also provides the team the chance to identify unique talent for other roles in motorsport, including race engineers, mechanics, and professionals.

PT Autosport is building a community that fosters the development of young talent to find a place where they can make an impact in the motorsport community as a career.

