JR Motorsports — NXS Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Review

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2.32-mile Roval)

NXS RACE – Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (67 laps / 155.44 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – QPS Employment Group Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 28

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 11

Laps Led: 211

Avg. Finish: 18.9

Points: 11th

Sam Mayer heads down the road to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval as the defending pole-sitter and race winner of this event last season. He led 50 of the 67 laps around the 2.32-mile road course en route to the victory.

In three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Roval, the young driver has earned one victory and two top-10s with an average finish of 7.3.

The Franklin, Wis. native has become very familiar with the lefts and rights as three of his six career NXS victories have been on road courses.

After the wild last laps around Talladega Superspeedway, Mayer now sits just 14 points below the cutline in the playoff standings with one race remaining in the Round of 12.

Sam Mayer

“We had a solid run in Talladega really all day until some unfortunate luck came our way at the end there so we will have to give it our all this weekend at The Roval and meet everyone in Victory Lane just like we did last year. This is a super-fun track for me as we have run pretty well here in the past and getting our first Roval win last season. I know Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and the No. 1 guys will unload a solid road-course car and we know what we have to do so we will go out and get it done.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Jarrett Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 28

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 15

Laps Led: 657

Avg. Finish: 15.1

Points: 9th

Justin Allgaier enters the final race in the Round of 12 in the NXS Playoffs just seven points below the cutline.

In six previous NXS starts at the Roval, Allgaier has scored two top-fives and three top-10s, with a best finish of fourth coming in this event in 2019.

Allgaier is a three-time winner on road courses in the NXS, having gone to Victory Lane in Montreal (2011), Mid-Ohio (2018), and Road America (2018).

This season on road courses, the Illinois native has earned a best finish of second, coming at Portland back in June.

Justin Allgaier

“We all know what we need to do this weekend and I know that everyone on this Jarrett team is ready to go. This team has been resilient all year long and we are going to keep fighting until the very end. We are ready to get there and see what we can do.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 28

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 14

Laps Led: 60

Avg. Finish: 15.0

Points: 7th

Sammy Smith is heading into the Roval fresh off his first win of the season at Talladega last weekend that locked the JRM driver into the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs.

Smith finished 11th in his lone NXS start the Roval in this event last season.

The 20 year old has 15 starts on road courses in his two-year NXS career. Three of those ended in top-five finishes and five were in the top-10.

Pilot Flying J is back on Smith’s No. 8 Chevrolet with Schneider on the TV panel. Schneider is a family-built company with nearly 90 years of service in the freight transportation industry.

Sammy Smith

“Our win last week at Talladega is a relief and exciting for multiple reasons. This No. 8 JR Motorsports team has had a tough year so it’s been an awesome feeling that a race finally came together for us and even better that it locked us into the Round of 8. It takes some of the pressure off going into the Roval, as it’s not a must-win situation, but we know the points are still just as important and we’re going to continue to fight to get Pilot Flying J in Victory Lane and score maximum points before the Round of 8 begins.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Delta Faucets Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 28

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 34

Avg. Finish: 19.5

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones will make his seventh start at the 2.32-mile Roval this weekend. In six previous starts, Jones has tallied one top-five and three top-10 finishes, with a best of fifth coming at this race during the 2021 season.

According to NASCAR Loop Data Statistics, the 27-year-old Georgia native currently ranks eighth in quality passes for the season.

Delta Faucet, a company committed to transforming your daily life through how you interact with your water, will adorn the hood of Jones’ Camaro this weekend. While this is the company’s first appearance in the NXS this season, Delta Faucets had a presence on Jones’ ARCA car earlier this year.

Brandon Jones

“We didn’t have the best luck last week at Talladega, so I am looking forward to turning things around at the Roval this weekend. We’ve been working hard in the sim this week practicing the new configuration, so I am looking forward to getting to the track and seeing what we can do. Hopefully we can have a solid day and have this Menards/Delta Faucets Chevrolet out front at the end.”

Connor Mosack

No. 88 Apollo Pex Chevrolet

Mosack 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 1

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: 6.0

Points: N/A

Connor Mosack returns to JRM this weekend on the Roval, making his second start of the season with the No. 88 team.

In his first start, at the Chicago Street Course, the 25-year-old driver started third and finished sixth for crew chief Andrew Overstreet.

Mosack has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes on road circuits in the NXS, with the best a fifth-place run at Watkins Glen in 2023.

The red-and-white colors of Apollo PEX, an industry-leading, comprehensive potable water product line provider based in nearby Mint Hill, N.C., will adorn the No. 88 Chevrolet this weekend.

Connor Mosack

“It’s great to be back with JR Motorsports this weekend at the Roval. Andrew (Overstreet) and the team gave me a great car at Chicago and had good strategy as well. I’m looking for the same thing this weekend in the Apollo PEX Camaro. This is a home race for me, so I want to show out on the Roval.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course: JR Motorsports has competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course a combined 24 times in the NXS since its first trip there in 2018. In those starts at the 2.32-mile road course, the organization has recorded one win, eight top-fives and 15 top-10s, with an average finish of 11.6.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET.