Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Charlotte ROVAL

Race Notes

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Bank of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 13 at 2:00PM EDT

NBC | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made five NCS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL.

The team earned its second NCS win last year in the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400.

In addition to its 2023 win, the team has earned two top-five finishes at the ROVAL and led 75 laps.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has earned one runner-up finish, eight top 10s, 22 top 20s and led 73 laps.

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 13 WeatherTech Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen will make his 10th NCS start of the season for Kaulig Racing, driving the No. 13 WeatherTech Chevrolet.

This weekend will mark Van Gisbergen’s first start at the Charlotte Roval.

En route to a top-15 finish last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Van Gisbergen led nine laps, matching the most laps he has led in a single race.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Van Gisbergen has earned one runner-up finish, which came at Watkins Glen International.

Van Gisbergen will sport the white-and-red WeatherTech livery this weekend. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

“The Roval is such a unique track and unlike anything I’ve ever raced. It’s a pretty cool track, with the blind crest and hairpin spot and it’s going to be a challenge for me. We don’t really run on tracks with big curbs, so it’s going to be interesting to feel the curbs and learn how much I can take and use and how to pass. Just a lot to learn this weekend in my WeatherTech Chevy Camaro, but it will be a lot of fun!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Charlotte ROVAL

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Defending race winner AJ Allmendinger has made four NCS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL. He has led 75 laps, earned one win, two top fives and three top-10 finishes.

Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing’s second NCS win in the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL.

On road courses in the 2024 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned two top-10 finishes and led three laps.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes and led 22 laps.

“It’s always cool to be able to be the defending race winner. The ROVAL has always been special to me and last year’s race is one that I will never forget. I’m excited to get back in the No. 16 Celsius Chevy; hopefully we can go out there this weekend and do the same thing we did last year to gain some momentum for our team.” – AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte ROVAL

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made two NCS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL.

In the NXS, Hemric has earned two top fives and four top-10 finishes at the Charlotte ROVAL.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned four top 10s, 11 top-20 finishes and has led 15 laps.

“It’s hard to beat racing at home, no matter what level. There are so many things that make racing at Charlotte this weekend so special, including the “Window of Hope” program that all the teams have the honor of participating in. I’m excited to have the support of Cirkul, as well as friends and family at my home track.” – Daniel Hemric on Charlotte ROVAL

Race Details

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 12 at 4:00PM EDT

The CW | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 15 starts at the Charlotte ROVAL. The team has won four times and earned six top fives and eight top-10 finishes there.

Over the course of six road course races in 2024, Kaulig Racing has amassed three wins, six top fives, eight top 10s, and 117 laps led.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 11 top fives, 29 top-10 finishes and 236 laps led.

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made five starts in the NXS at the Charlotte ROVAL. His best finish (11th) came after a 17th-place qualifying run in 2021.

Williams’ best finish of 2024 (seventh) came on a road course (Portland International Raceway).

Williams sits 17th in the NXS points standings with four top 10s and 14 laps led.



“I really enjoy the ROVAL. I’ve had some good success there, some really good finishes. Looking forward to going back and learning from SVG and AJ. Super interested to see how the new layout works out. I think it’s gonna be chaotic for sure, and there will probably be lots of drama.” – Josh Williams on Charlotte ROVAL

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made four NXS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL and remains undefeated in all four events he has competed in. Allmendinger has led a total of 78 laps at the track.

On road courses in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has an average finish of 9.0. He has earned two top fives, three top-10 finishes and led 25 laps.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned five top fives, 14 top-10 finishes and led 129 laps. Allmendinger is currently scored eighth in the NXS playoff standings, seven points above the cutline.

“I’m always super pumped to get to the ROVAL. The last five years we’ve made such great memories, and hopefully we can continue to make some more. The new layout will be a little bit different compared to what we have run in the past, so that will be a new challenge. Overall, we’re going there with the mentality to try to get as many points as possible in the stages and get the best finish we can to hopefully get us into the next round of the playoffs.” – AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte ROVAL

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first NXS start on the Charlotte ROVAL in the No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Van Gisbergen has earned three wins and two pole awards, each of which have come on road courses. Van Gisbergen has earned three wins, six top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 93 laps.

Van Gisbergen currently sits 10th in the playoff standings going into the final race in the Round of 12 on Saturday.

The No. 97 will sport the white-and-red WeatherTech livery this weekend. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

“I tested on this track before I drove Chicago last year and have been practicing on the SIM recently. It’s going to be a big challenge, as it’s not like anything I’ve ever driven before. The track is a hybrid, not really a road course, and the cars are compromised to run on the oval as well. Going to be a fun weekend, but also going to be tough. We are on the other side of the playoff cut line than we want to be on, so just want to be up there at the front and get as many points as possible, which should hopefully put us in a good position for an awesome result in my WeatherTech Chevy.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Charlotte ROVAL



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.