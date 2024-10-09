NASCAR weekend schedule for Charlotte Road Course

The Playoffs continue this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series competes on the Charlotte ROVAL on Sunday afternoon in the last race of the Round of 12.

After the race, four drivers will be eliminated from Cup Series championship contention. Joey Logano (-13), Daniel Suárez (-20), Austin Cindric (-29) and Chase Briscoe (-32) are currently below the cutline.

Four Xfinity Series drivers will also be eliminated from the Playoffs following the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Drivers below the cutline include Justin Allgaier (-7), Shane van Gisbergen (-10), Sam Mayer (-13) and Parker Kligerman (-16).

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off until October 26 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Oct. 12

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

All entries, 50 minutes

USA/NBC Sports App

11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Impound, Groups A & B, Multi-Vehicle, 2 Rounds

USA/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

Groups A & B, Two 20-minute sessions each group

USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

2:00 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound, Groups A &B, 2 Rounds

USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250

Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Stages 20/40/67 Laps = 152.76 Miles

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,419,755

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, Oct. 13

2:00 p.m.: Bank of America ROVAL 400

Stages 25/50/109 Laps = 248.52 Miles

NBC/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $8,056,477

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass