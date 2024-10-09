NASCAR weekend schedule for Charlotte Road Course

The Playoffs continue this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series competes on the Charlotte ROVAL on Sunday afternoon in the last race of the Round of 12.
After the race, four drivers will be eliminated from Cup Series championship contention. Joey Logano (-13), Daniel Suárez (-20), Austin Cindric (-29) and Chase Briscoe (-32) are currently below the cutline.
Four Xfinity Series drivers will also be eliminated from the Playoffs following the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Drivers below the cutline include Justin Allgaier (-7), Shane van Gisbergen (-10), Sam Mayer (-13) and Parker Kligerman (-16).
The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off until October 26 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, Oct. 12
10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
All entries, 50 minutes
USA/NBC Sports App
11 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Impound, Groups A & B, Multi-Vehicle, 2 Rounds
USA/NBC Sports App
12:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice
Groups A & B, Two 20-minute sessions each group
USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
2:00 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Impound, Groups A &B, 2 Rounds
USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
4:00 p.m.: Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250
Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Stages 20/40/67 Laps = 152.76 Miles
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,419,755
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Sunday, Oct. 13
2:00 p.m.: Bank of America ROVAL 400
Stages 25/50/109 Laps = 248.52 Miles
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $8,056,477
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass