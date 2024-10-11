The Gorsline Company Announces 2025 Scholarship Candidates at Petit Le Mans

Braselton, Ga., October 11, 2024 – The Gorsline Company is proud to announce the three exceptional candidates for this year’s prestigious Gorsline Scholarship in racing, which recognizes and rewards young drivers who display exceptional talent and a professional respect for motorsports. This announcement, which celebrates the future of motorsports and the remarkable talents of young racers, will take place during the IMSA Petit Le Mans race weekend at Road Atlanta, October 9-13.

Since its inception in 1994, the Gorsline Scholarship has honored outstanding individuals in the racing community, with previous winners including renowned names like Danica Patrick, Josef Newgarden, Conor Daly, Katherine Legge, Patrick Long, Bryan Herta, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., to name a few.

This year, the spotlight shines on three dynamic women racers, all of whom are poised to become future champions in the sport. The recipient of the scholarship will be revealed at the IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring in March 2025.

Kelsey Pinkowski

A member of the Kiwi Crosslink Formula 4 team, Kelsey recently showcased her talent by finishing 2nd at the Watkins Glen SVRA after starting from 7th. Coached by Nic Jonsson, she balances her racing career with her studies in Global Business Management at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), where she also serves as the Business Associate for RIT’s successful Formula SAE team.

Isabella Robusto

A rising star in the ARCA Menards series with an impressive 10 starts and 6 top ten finishes this season, Isabella began her racing journey at just 5 years old. She is a member of the Toyota Racing Development Program and holds the record for being the youngest driver selected for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program (at age 12). Currently, she is an Aeronautical Engineering major at Arizona State University, having graduated high school a year early.

Lexy Barlow

Demonstrating exceptional race craft and determination, Lexy is advancing through the ranks and has competed in various vintage races. Currently working as a project manager in Norwalk, CT, Lexy embodies the spirit of the Gorsline Company’s mission to support emerging talents in motorsports.

“The Gorsline Company has been committed to the motorsports community for decades, and supporting the next generation of racers is at the heart of our mission,” said John Gorsline, principal of the Gorsline Company. “I am very proud and filled with gratitude about the ability to help these future champions in any way I can. God Bless them. And it’s an honor to spotlight these talented women who exemplify the spirit of competition and dedication to the sport when we present the 25th selection of the award next March at Sebring.”

About the Gorsline Company

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, the Gorsline Company has been a pioneer in providing insurance for high-risk professionals in motorsports for nearly 50 years. With a focus on custom-designed insurance solutions and estate planning for drivers and team owners, Gorsline has supported some of the top names in racing. The company also awards the Gorsline Scholarship annually to aspiring drivers who display exceptional talent and professionalism, furthering its commitment to the motorsports community.

For more information about the Gorsline Scholarship and the candidates, please visit www.gorsline.com.