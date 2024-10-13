NASCAR to Expand Campus Lab Program Starting Next Semester at Winston-Salem State University

The Initiative Launched in 2023 at Daytona-based HBCU Campus will be Available in Florida and North Carolina Starting in 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Oct. 13, 2024) – After a successful kick-off semester at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, NASCAR announced today the expansion of the Campus Lab Program. Starting in the spring semester of 2025, students at Winston-Salem State University will also have the opportunity to join the program that targets highly motivated students interested in pursuing careers in the fast-paced sports industry and will provide them with hands-on experience through a specialized curriculum.

“The goal of the NASCAR Campus Lab Program is to provide exposure to the motorsports industry, and we were able to accomplish that over the past year and a half since launching the program”, said Caryn Grant, Senior Director of NASCAR Diversity and Inclusion. “As a result, we’ve introduced career opportunity, experience and guidance that has positively impacted participants, including a student from the inaugural cohort at Bethune-Cookman University who earned a spot in the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program and was then hired at NASCAR. We look forward to continuing to develop future professionals at Winston-Salem State University and making a similar impact.”

Winston-Salem State University is located in North Carolina. It is the only HBCU and only public university to offer a motorsports management degree program. Currently, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth is a full-time student at WSSU pursuing a degree in motorsports management. He made history earlier this year as the third Black driver to win a NASCAR national series race.

Students accepted to the NASCAR Campus Lab Program will get real-world experience developing a marketing activation while managing a set budget provided by NASCAR, compete in a case study competition, get a behind-the-scenes view of careers throughout the industry, be paired with a mentor from NASCAR’s Black employee resource group, and receive resume and interview tips from human resources professionals.

Upon completion of the program, NASCAR will provide participating students with a scholarship prize, and at least one eligible student will earn a spot in the highly competitive NASCAR Diversity Internship Program for the upcoming summer. NDIP was launched in 2000 and since then more than 500 college students have participated in the industry’s longest-running diversity initiative.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with NASCAR in establishing this innovative campus lab, which will provide our students with hands-on exposure to the motorsports industry,” said WSSU Chancellor Bonita Brown. “This partnership opens the door to unique career opportunities, allowing our students to engage in STEM fields, business, and marketing. Together, we’re breaking new ground and paving the way for a more diverse future in racing while positioning our students for successful careers in the motorsports industry.”

The NASCAR Campus Lab Program is open to sophomores and juniors at Winston-Salem State University within the college of arts, sciences, business and education who have a demonstrated interest in working in the sports industry. Applications for the spring 2025 cohort will open October 8 and close November 1.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

Winston-Salem State University fosters the creative thinking, analytical problem-solving, and depth of character needed to transform the world. Rooted in liberal education, WSSU's curriculum prepares students to be thought leaders who have the skills and knowledge needed to develop innovative solutions to complex problems. Founded in 1892, WSSU is a historically Black constituent institution of the University of North Carolina with a rich tradition of contributing to the social, cultural, intellectual, and economic growth of North Carolina, the region, and beyond. It is ranked the No. 1 university in North Carolina for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report. Guided by the motto, "Enter to Learn, Depart to Serve," WSSU develops leaders who advance social justice by serving the world with compassion and commitment.