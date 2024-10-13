Toyota Racing – NCS Charlotte ROVAL Post-Race Report – 10.13.24

THREE TOYOTA DRIVERS IN THE ROUND OF 8

Bell clinches early, while Hamlin and Reddick battle through adversity to claim their spots

CONCORD, N.C. (October 13, 2024) – Three Toyota drivers advanced to the Round of 8 with their results at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Sunday evening. Christopher Bell clinched his spot early in the final stage and finished second – his series-leading 20th top-10 finish of the season.

Toyota’s two other drivers in the Playoffs – Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick – both had to battle through adversity after a mid-race incident, as both spent time below the cutline. However, after work on pit road, both Hamlin and Reddick were able to earn top-15 finishes, which was enough to move them on in the Round of 8.

Going into the next round, Bell is the two seed, 13 points above the cutline, Tyler Reddick is third overall, 10 points to the good, while Hamlin is sixth, eight points out – with Las Vegas Motor Speedway next up.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Race 32 of 36 – 109 Laps, 252.88 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

3rd, William Bryon*

4th, Austin Cindric*

5th, Chase Elliott*

9th, BUBBA WALLACE

11th, TYLER REDDICK

14th, DENNY HAMLIN

22nd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

34th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

35th, ERIK JONES

36th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

How does this result feel?

“It feels alright. It feels good – I’ll be honest. Happy for this DEWALT Toyota team. We had a goal today to win the race, and that’s what we came here to do, and it was close – me and the 5 (Kyle Larson) seemed like we were pretty evenly matched once we got out to our equal spacing. I would make a bad lap, and he would pull away, and he would make a bad lap, and I would close in. Hopefully, we get a redo in Phoenix.

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Leidos Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

Strong qualifying effort led into a strong run today. Can you talk about your race?

“What a good day. What a good weekend really. Just a solid day. We showed up with a lot of speed. I look at the track record here, and we run pretty decent here. It is just execution, hard work put in. All-in-all good day for our Leidos Toyota Camry, just have to keep it going.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 11th

You won stage one and then had to recover from the incident early in stage two. I think you get the big air award for that.

“Yeah, I thought I was going to flip, but I think I was behind the 19 (Martin Truex Jr.) – trying to work the move to the inside. I got clear of him – I saw the 3 (Austin Dillon) spun and everyone on the binders coming to a stop, and of course, me and my boss (Denny Hamlin) get together. It was like I was going to do a front flip – this thing was absolutely destroyed. Huge props to everyone on this Monster Energy Toyota Camry. This thing couldn’t go within four seconds of what the pace was, and we just kept working on it. We were a lot better in stage three. This is how this place can be sometimes, but it is really nice to pull this off.”

What is it like for you watching your team work on the car under the clock?

“It is tough. You just have to stay calm. You just have to stay focused. In those moments, it is so easy to lose control. Either way, I was going to drive the car as fast as I could. It just worked out for us that this thing was able to get back through the field and get us to the good side of the cut line.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 14th

Seven points to the good. Can you talk about your race?

“Seven is the same as 100 (laughter). It is such a tough spot to be in, when you are up like we were because the only thing that can hurt you is a really detrimental day, so you can’t be as aggressive as you really want to, but you can’t bleed a bunch of track position either. Great job by this whole Sport Clips Toyota team. Chris Gabehart (crew chief) and the team did an awesome job of keeping us in it, and luckily, we were able to come away with a top-15 there.”

What did you think of the start of stage two with the incident?

“Really, the biggest thing – it just messed up the alignment and bent the toe link or something in the rear. We lost some car speed there with that, but glad it didn’t lead to a detrimental day, and now these tracks coming up – now we race.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 29 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.