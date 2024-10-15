AUBLIEB Films Announces World Premiere of “Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross” at Newport Beach Film Festival

Narrated and Executive Produced by Academy Award-nominated actor JOSH BROLIN

NEWPORT BEACH, California – October 15, 2024 – Monster Energy and TAUBLIEB Films are thrilled to announce the world premiere of the highly-anticipated documentary Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross, narrated by acclaimed actor Josh Brolin. The film will debut at the prestigious Newport Beach Film Festival on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 3:30 PM at the renowned Lido Theater.

Event Details:

Location: Lido Theater, 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Date: October 19, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM – 5:05 PM PDT

This extraordinary full-length feature documentary film captures the thrilling and tumultuous journey of Supercross, the sport that has captivated millions. From its grassroots beginnings to its transformation into a global phenomenon, Pay Dirt offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the sport’s greatest athletes, risks, rewards, and the passion that drives them. With the support of Monster Energy and Feld Motor Sports, Inc., TAUBLIEB Films is proud to bring this story to life.

“Monster Energy is excited to be a part of Pay Dirt, a documentary that dives deep into the electrifying world of Supercross. This film does an incredible job capturing the raw energy and intensity of our top athletes in the sport while offering an authentic glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of Supercross, making it accessible and thrilling for all audiences,” said Mitch Covington, Monster Energy Senior Vice President of Sports Marketing.

Featured Monster Energy Supercross athletes include legendary and current icons: Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, Brian Deegan, and Haiden Deegan.

“We’re only here because of the incredible support from everyone involved – from Monster Energy to Feld Motor Sports – and, of course, the riders and production team,” said multi-Emmy-winning filmmaker Paul Taublieb, whose previous feature collaborations with Monster Energy include feature documentaries “Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross,” “FASTEST” and “Blink of an Eye. “This is not a history of the sport, but rather, the story of Supercross, and I’m humbled and grateful to be able to share this first screening at the great Newport Beach Film Festival.”

“Pay Dirt is a project born from a deep admiration for skill, courage and sacrifices of the incredible athletes who race Supercross, and features an all-star cast of riders including Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ricky Johnson, Bob Hannah, Haiden Deegan, and many others, including, speaking from prison, the man who created the sport, Michael Goodwin,” added TAUBLIEB. “Our goal was to bring their stories to life in a way that not only resonates with die-hard fans but also introduces new audiences to the world of Supercross.”

Following the Newport Beach premiere, Pay Dirt will have a special theatrical screening tied to the opening of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Championship at Anaheim 1. It will then be released in 500 theaters across the country. Shortly after that, the documentary will be available on popular streaming platforms.

Quotes from Early Viewers:

Motorsports journalist and publisher of Racer Magazine Paul Pfanner shared his thoughts after a sneak preview:

“I’ve watched Pay Dirt and I am awe-struck by the way this incredibly complex and nuanced narrative is crafted. This film touches my soul. There’s nowhere to hide in Pay Dirt – it feels like a confessional with my heroes and friends…and those whom I consider villains. That’s why I love it.”

Former Supercross rider Jimmy Button, who makes a powerful appearance in the film, added: “This movie does so much more than educate you on the sport of Supercross. Whether you’ve ever thrown your leg over a dirtbike or not, this film captivates your senses and emotions. You’ll learn something new, be moved emotionally, and come away dazzled.”

Supercross legends Brian Deegan and Haiden Deegan were equally impressed:

Brian: “Great storytelling about the incredible highs and lows of racing a dirt bike. Whether you’re a fan of dirt bikes or not, you’ll love this roller coaster ride of a film.”

Haiden: “Quite simply, a motivating documentary, so well made and so interesting. Don’t miss it.”

We look forward to sharing this first viewing of Pay Dirt with you and building anticipation for its nationwide release in January 2025.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About the SuperMotocross World Championship:

The SuperMotocross World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SuperMotocross World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 31-event series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.