Daytona International Speedway Unveils Course Design for 2025 DAYTONA Supercross

Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael returns to design course for 18th year in a row

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (December 18, 2024) – Daytona International Speedway today unveiled the highly anticipated course layout for the 2025 DAYTONA Supercross, taking place during the 84th Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA.

Five-time DAYTONA Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael has designed yet another grueling course for the 18th consecutive year, with the 2025 layout presenting some very different challenges for riders than in years past.

“It’s an honor to have Ricky Carmichael, the GOAT of Supercross, design the course for DAYTONA Supercross once again,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “Ricky has an unmatched ability to create a track that challenges the riders while delivering an unforgettable experience for the fans. When you combine those elements, it’s guaranteed to be another can’t-miss spectacle here at Daytona International Speedway.”

The 2025 course layout is going to generate intense racing as riders will start by making a right-handed first corner. This leads into a left-handed 90-degree corner followed by a rhythm section that rides right along The Roost. From there, they’ll go all the way across the frontstretch giving fans an incredible view of all the racing action. There’s no doubt that this course is sure to bring entertainment and showcase some incredible talent from the riders.

“I tell you what, the split lane is always a lot of fun. We work really hard to make it even and give riders lots of options. I’m looking forward to this year’s design, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun no doubt especially with the right hand turn and a completely different track design as we’ve seen in the last several years,” said Carmichael.

Last time these riders took center stage at the World Center of Racing, Jett Lawrence made history, beating Eli Tomac, who is known as “The King” of DAYTONA Supercross after securing his seventh victory at the famed track in 2023. For Lawrence, it was only his eighth career 450SX Class start and it resulted in his first DAYTONA Supercross title.

The 55th annual DAYTONA Supercross takes place on March 1, 2025, with riders tackling Carmichael’s course under the lights at Daytona International Speedway as part of the 84th Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA.

Bike Week is a ten-day motorcycle celebration kicking off on Feb. 28, and continuing through March 9, following the intense, high-speed racing of the DAYTONA 200 running from March 6-8 along with DAYTONA Short Track taking place March 6-7.

To purchase tickets or for more information on DAYTONA Supercross or Bike Week At DAYTONA, please visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com. Fans can save up to 20% on tickets by taking advantage of the Daytona International Speedway holiday offer, good through Friday, Dec. 20.

About Daytona International Speedway:

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. Some of the exciting racing events include January’s Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and Roar Before The Rolex 24, February’s DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, March’s Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, the August Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend, and much more. The Speedway grounds are also used extensively for other events that include concerts (Welcome to Rockville, Heroes Honor Festival, etc.), sporting events (DAYTONA Soccer Fest, CLASH DAYTONA, etc.) civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SMX World ChampionshipTM. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About the SMX World Championship:

The SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SMX World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 31-round series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SMX World Championship Final. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About the American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit americanmotorcyclist.com.