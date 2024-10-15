NHRA BREAKFAST AT 2024 SEMA SHOW TO FEATURE NHRA STARS AND A SURPRISE GUEST DISCUSS STANDING ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 15, 2024) – The NHRA Breakfast, which is always one of the most popular events of the annual SEMA Show, is slated to take place Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Westgate Las Vegas Casino Paradise Event Center, hosting four NHRA stars – plus a legendary surprise guest – as part of a can’t-miss event and unique topic.

The NHRA Breakfast, a staple of the SEMA Show for more than two decades, takes place from 7:30-9 a.m. with a special topic: “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants.” NHRA stars Ron Capps, Tony Schumacher and Austin Prock, along with crew chief Jim Oberhofer will appear – as well as a celebrated surprise guest – to discuss the “giant” that helped start their drag racing career.

Capps will speak about his start with Don “The Snake” Prudhomme and later racing for Don Schumacher, while T. Schumacher will share about his time racing for his father. Oberhofer will discuss his extensive time working with legendary Connie Kalitta, and Prock will talk about his time racing for the legendary John Force and now being tuned by his father, Jimmy Prock, who is widely considered one of the greatest nitro crew chiefs of all-time.

For the sixth time, NHRA on FOX announcer Brian Lohnes will be the panel moderator for the thrilling show, asking each member of the legendary panel detailed questions about racing for some of the biggest names in NHRA history. Everyone in attendance will get the chance to listen to incredible stories from the four panel members – as well as the special guest – in a fun and festive setting at the NHRA Breakfast.

“This year’s SEMA NHRA Breakfast is going to be fantastic,” Lohnes said. “It is one thing to hear the stories of heroes, but what about the people those heroes inspired to become pro drivers and crew chiefs? Whether they are family members, legendary racers, hall of fame drivers, or the sport’s biggest personalities, this is going to be a unique experience to hear what it’s like to stand on the shoulders of giants in NHRA drag racing.

“The stories will be unfiltered, unedited and only heard live in ONE place!

“What was Prudhomme like as a new team owner? Learning to tune a Top Fuel dragster with Connie Kalitta? Having your dad be Don Schumacher!? Oh, and maybe being in the middle of one of the best Funny Car seasons in history with your pop and brother as a crew chief. You’ll never get this anywhere else!”

Schumacher is the most successful driver in Top Fuel history, picking up 88 career victories and eight world championships, while Capps has been a star driver for three decades, picking up 76 wins and three Funny Car world championships. Oberhofer has been a top-notch crew chief for years for a multitude of teams, while Prock, the 2019 NHRA Rookie of the Year, is the current points leader in Funny Car, racking up seven wins during his memorable 2024 campaign.

In addition to the must-see topic, the popular trivia questions at the end of the show will continue with NHRA prize packs, which will include tickets to the upcoming In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, which takes place Nov. 14-17 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip to close out the 2024 NHRA season.

The NHRA stars will also appear at the NHRA Booth (#22619) at the SEMA Show for an autograph signing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The NHRA Breakfast at the SEMA Show will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 7:30–9 a.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Casino Paradise Event Center. The annual NHRA Breakfast is part of the 2024 SEMA Show, the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world which draws the industry’s brightest minds and products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 5-8, 2024.

The NHRA Breakfast is open to all registered SEMA Show attendees at no cost — however tickets are required. A continental breakfast will be served. To order your event ticket or register for the show, click here: Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week – 2024 SEMA Show – Special Events

