IT ALL COMES DOWN TO POMONA: IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS SET TO CROWN CHAMPIONS

POMONA, Calif. (Oct. 16, 2024) – The stage is set to crown champions in the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and all the excitement takes place at the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Nov. 14-17.

It is the final event of the 2024 season and the Countdown to the Champions playoffs, and the hallowed grounds of Pomona is where championships will be decided.

The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals has delivered intense racing action for nearly six decades and after the thrilling 2024 season, this year’s Finals will be no different. Will a new driver claim the title for the first time, or will a seasoned veteran take home another NHRA championship? One thing is for certain: It all comes down to Pomona.

It starts with two qualifying sessions on both Friday and Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday, providing an incredible atmosphere to close out the season.

The 2023 In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals saw Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) take home event wins, while Kalitta (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) clinching world titles. The year’s race will again be broadcast on FS1 to close the season in style, including eliminations at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Last year’s Top Fuel championship battle came down to the final run of the season between veteran Kalitta and standout Leah Pruett. Kalitta edged out Pruett, claiming his first Top Fuel championship after six runner-up finishes in his 26-year career. Kalitta has earned three wins in 2024 and sits seventh in points. Leading the way is Justin Ashley, after his four wins this season, including his recent Countdown win in Dallas. Former three-time champ Antron Brown is second thanks to his pair of Countdown wins in Reading and Charlotte. Former champion Shawn Langdon sits third after his early wins this season and a consistent showing in the playoffs, while four-time champ Steve Torrence is fourth.

The 2024 season has been dominated by Funny Car newcomer Austin Prock. After stepping in for his John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight at the beginning of the season, Prock has racked up seven wins and a record-tying 13 No. 1 qualifiers. He leads Jack Beckman, who has stepped in for sixteen-time champion John Force, by 147 points. Reigning champion Hagan is third following his second consecutive win in Dallas. Former champion Ron Capps is fourth, while Bob Tasca III is fifth.

The Pro Stock category is once again hyper competitive with powerhouse teams Elite Motorsports and KB Titan Racing battling it out. Of the 18 events so far in 2024, Elite Motorsports has won 12 races with KB Titan Racing collecting the other six. But it’s KB Titan’s Dallas Glenn who leads the way after his five wins on the season, including a pair of Countdown wins. Elite’s Aaron Stanfield is second – and 53 points back – after this season-long battle with Glenn. Stanfield also has five wins this season, including Reading. In third is five-time champion Greg Anderson with his pair of wins this season, while reigning champ Enders is fourth.

The Pro Stock Motorcycle division has once again dominated by Herrera, the defending world champion, in 2024. Only four riders have claimed victories this season: 2023 Rookie of the Year winner Chase Van Sant, Reading winner Hector Arana Jr., six-time champion Matt Smith and Herrera. With two straight Countdown wins to his credit, Herrera leads Smith by 62 points heading down the stretch. Herrera has his sights set on a historic back-to-back title run, Smith hopes a late-season surge can dethrone him.

This year’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals also features a can’t-miss experience for racing and car enthusiasts alike. The Top Eliminator Club offers the best seats in the house, a premium experience and a number of exclusive benefits at one of the biggest races of the season.

In Pomona, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two qualifying rounds at 1 and 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 15, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 17. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday and then live eliminations on FS1 at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. Included in the premium experience by purchasing Top Eliminator Club tickets is a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverages, members-only souvenir store, exclusive drivers appearances, a gift bag, a premium view of the staging lanes and much more.

For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

