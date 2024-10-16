SCOTT BRAND AND STENHOUSE JR. LOOK TO ROLL TO VICTORY AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LOCUST, N.C. (October 16, 2024) – Another trusted brand from Kimberly-Clark’s portfolio takes over the No. 47 Camaro wheeled by 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION and recent NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race winner, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kimberly-Clark’s SCOTT® Brand will adorn the side of the No. 47 as the series heads back west and Stenhouse Jr. hopes he and the Kroger Racing team can roll the dice and make the calls to get to victory lane for a second time this season.

“We learned some things at Vegas earlier this year,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We ran in the top 20 much of the race, but our team has really been working hard and getting some strong finishes on intermediate tracks as the season has progressed. Of course, the momentum coming off the Talladega win is still alive with me and our guys so we’re hoping to carry that to Las Vegas with SCOTT Brand on our No. 47 Camaro.”

Kimberly-Clark is a longstanding partner of the Kroger Racing team and is one of the founding partners of the program.

“Similar to NASCAR, life happens fast, and Scott Brand is here to help consumers get the most out of it,” said Amber Smith, Scott Brand® senior brand manager. “We are proud to support the Kroger Racing team and wish Ricky the best of luck this weekend!”

Several parts of the country have recently been impacted by severe weather, specifically Hurricane Helene, which caused catastrophic damage to western North Carolina. Kimberly-Clark has donated more than $2M in cash and supplies to relief efforts in the region. Stenhouse Jr. is also continuing to raise money for hurricane relief through the sales of a #NCStrong t-shirt through his website www.slidejobranch.com where he will match the money raised through sales of the shirt to help those impacted by the storm.

Kimberly-Clark and the SCOTT Brand will also participate in a Smith’s store appearance on Friday, October 18 prior to the weekend’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Fans can visit the store at 9710 W Skye Canyon Park Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89166 where they can get free product samples and meet Stenhouse Jr. between 3:30 PM and 5:00 PM PST.

Live coverage of the South Point 400 begins on Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 PM ET on USA, PRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people’s most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what’s important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company’s 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.