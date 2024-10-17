B.R.M Chronographes Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour

Founding Partner of the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Unveils Two Limited-Edition B.R.M. Timepieces to Celebrate 10 Years of the Nation’s Premier 24-Hour Vintage and Historic Sports Car Race on the Road Course at Daytona International Speedway

10th Anniversary HSR Classic Daytona 24 Takes Place at Daytona International Speedway, October 30 – November 3

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (October 17, 2024) – B.R.M. Chronographes, a founding partner of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona 24 Hour, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the United States’ premier Vintage and Historic sports car race at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) with a limited edition run of two distinct B.R.M. timepieces commemorating the milestone event, October 30 – November 3.

To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the HSR Classic Daytona 24, B.R.M. Chronographes has developed the pair of unique timepieces for HSR members. Both models have a 24-hour movement, and each can have the crown engraved with the customer’s racing number in the color of their choice.

“B.R.M. and I are thrilled to celebrate this exciting milestone with the creation of two limited edition timepieces, designed to honor 10 incredible years of the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour,” said B.R.M. Americas President Frédéric Gasser. “These watches are a tribute to the passion, dedication and spirit of endurance that have defined this iconic event, and we’re excited to share them with the world as part of this special anniversary celebration.”

The B.R.M. Classic Daytona editions are limited to a very exclusive 10 pieces for each model with the number (1/10, 2/10, etc.) engraved on the back of each timepiece. The top-of-the-line model V1244ALCAHSR10 is a Chronograph-automatic featuring an aluminum case, crystal sapphire front and back, carbon fiber dial featuring HSR Classic 24 logo, screw down crown, tachymeter and an Alcantara strap. The retail price is $15,800, plus tax.

The B.R.M. Model V644ALCAHSR10 has the same features as the V1244L in an automatic movement timepiece and retails for $7,950, plus tax.

Immediate orders for either of the Classic 24 B.R.M. timepieces can be placed now at www.hsrrace.com/store.

“B.R.M. Chronographes is one of our valued partners who has been the HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour since its inaugural running in 2014,” said HSR President Chris Ward. “At that time, B.R.M. was just over a decade old, but the fine watch maker soon joined HSR in a period of significant growth over the last 10 years plus. It is certainly safe to say that the collective emergence of both B.R.M. and HSR since 2014 in part has the Classic Daytona 24 Hour at its foundation, and we are looking forward to an even bigger period of growth and popularity together in the coming decade and beyond.”

A recipient of the French government’s “Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant” (Living Heritage Company) label, B.R.M Chronographes has been fashioning exceptional timepieces of highly mechanical inspiration since 2003. At the helm is founder Bernard Richards, who has been an avid motorsports enthusiast from an early age. After several years working for some of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands, an idea came to him one sleepless night that would change his life. From his home in the French Vexin regional natural park, Richards sketched what would become his first timepiece. The debut GP44 model launched the B.R.M. Chronographes adventure, and over 20 years later, some 40,000 automatic timepieces under the B.R.M Chronographes brand are telling time on the wrists of some of the greatest motorsports enthusiasts.

In addition to its HSR Classic 24 support, B.R.M. Chronographes annually presents timepieces to the five Run Group Champions in the B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge series.

B.R.M. also actively supports the additional “HSR Classics” races at Sebring International Raceway and Watkins Glen International, which will be joined in 2025 with a sister event at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Along with the Classic Daytona 24, the Run Group winners in each of those events receive all-new and custom-made Wall Clocks from B.R.M. Chronographes. Displaying the same dial design as B.R.M.’s unique time pieces, the big clocks were a big hit with the winners when presented for the first time this past June at the HSR Classic 6 Hours at The Glen.

The HSR Classic Daytona debuted in 2014 at the “World Center of Racing” and the immediate success of the inaugural event called for a second running in 2015. After a year off, the 24-Hour classic race on the 3.56-mile DIS road course returned in 2017 and is now an annual fixture and blockbuster event on the HSR calendar.

A competitor test day on Wednesday, October 30, kicks off the 2024 10th Anniversary HSR Classic Daytona 24. The full-day test sets the stage for the following four days of official competition that culminates with the classic 24-hour race from Saturday, November 2, at 2 p.m. EDT straight through to the final checkered flag 24 hours later on Sunday, November 3, just before 1 p.m. EST.

The detailed event schedule and more for the 2024 HSR Classic Daytona, and the HSR Daytona Historics event for the season-long HSR series and championships, can be found on the Official Event Page at www.HSRRace.com.

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/, on Twitter X @HSR_race and Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.