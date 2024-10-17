BIGREP AMERICA, INC. TO BECOME OFFICIAL 3D PRINTING PARTNER OF LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

STATESVILLE, N.C. / WILMINGTON, Mass. (Oct. 17, 2024) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today that BigRep America, Inc., a leader in large-format 3D printing technology, has teamed up with the CLUB to become its official 3D printing partner.

Through this strategic partnership, BigRep America and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will embark on a multi-year initiative to expand the CLUB’s use of large-scale additive manufacturing in its operations, beginning with the deployment of two BigRep STUDIO G2 3D printers. With their large 1000mm x 500mm x 500mm build area, the STUDIO G2 printers will drive high-volume production of smaller parts, enable the creation of precise quality control templates for car builds, support wind tunnel testing components, and facilitate mold-making for composite parts.

“In an ever-evolving performance-driven industry, our ability to effectively go from concept to reality as quickly as possible is what will set us apart from our competition,” said Steven Sander, Director, Aerodynamics Engineering for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “We are excited to partner with BigRep and leverage their technology to take our operations to the next level. Their 3D printers and wide array of material capabilities will help us meet the highest standards of part size, reliability, and performance.”

Founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany, BigRep’s mission has been to help businesses accelerate the adoption of large-scale additive manufacturing with their robust and reliable large-format 3D printing solutions.

“We are thrilled to be the official 3D printing partner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Jeff Olson, Director of Business Development, Americas at BigRep. “The automotive industry, specifically motorsports, remains a vital sector for our company. This partnership reinforces our belief in empowering designers and engineers, like those at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, with industrial 3D printing solutions that drive innovation, delivering value and results.”

This partnership marks a significant step in transforming LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s production capabilities. With BigRep’s 3D printing technology, the CLUB is poised to innovate faster, streamline operational workflows, and gain a competitive edge in motorsports through more efficient part production and testing.

ABOUT

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com

ABOUT BIGREP: With over 1,000 large-format 3D printers in operation across diverse industries, BigRep has established itself as a leader in large-scale fused filament fabrication. Designed and built in both Germany and Austria, BigRep’s printers empower engineers, designers, and manufacturers — from startups to Fortune 100 companies — to accelerate the transition from prototyping to full-scale production. BigRep’s mission is to help businesses bring products to market faster through advanced, reliable, and cost-effective 3D printing technology. To learn more about BigRep’s large-format 3D printing solutions, visit www.BIGREP.com, or follow BigRep on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.