Fight in Full Throttle: NASCAR Car Hits the Track for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, NV. (October 16, 2024) – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Myatt Snider and BB Printing Company are proud to announce a special initiative as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. At this weekend’s playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, fans and attendees will have the chance to be part of a unique tribute, the “Sign for Strength” campaign, by signing Myatt Snider’s #07 car in support of breast cancer fighters and survivors.

Fans are invited to sign the car at the garage from 2:30 to 2:45 pm on Saturday. Each name signed on the pink areas of the car will symbolize a contribution to the fight against breast cancer, helping to drive awareness and support across the finish line. Every name fuels the fight!

In collaboration with primary Sponsors, both women owned in Tennessee, BB Printing Company and The Riley Gaines Center, the #07 Greenlight Racing Chevrolet will sport a bold pink tribute scheme, featuring the renowned pink ribbon and pink sections where fans are invited to leave their signatures. This initiative is a tribute to anyone who has faced the battle with breast cancer, and each signature will symbolize the strength, courage, and resilience of those who have been touched by this disease.

“This is more than just a race,” said Myatt Snider. “This is an opportunity to give a voice to those who’ve fought or are still fighting the battle with breast cancer. By inviting people to sign the car, we’re honoring their stories and driving awareness on one of the biggest platforms in motorsports. Every name we add gives strength to the cause and carries hope across the finish line.”

With NASCAR’s massive audience and passionate fanbase, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway provides the perfect stage to share this message. The high visibility and reach of the sport allow the campaign to make an impact far beyond the track, raising awareness for breast cancer research, support, and advocacy. The speed, intensity, and excitement of NASCAR align with the perseverance and determination seen in the fight against breast cancer.

Amber with BB Printing Company added, “We’re honored to be part of this initiative. NASCAR is all about community and rallying behind a common cause, and we believe there’s no better platform to unite people in the fight against breast cancer. The ‘Sign for Strength’ campaign ensures that each person knows they are not alone, and that their name and their story hold significant meaning.”

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Amber Kerby

BB Printing Company

Phone: (615)330.5959

Email: amber@bbprintingco.com

Website: www.bbprintingco.com