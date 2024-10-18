Kevin Harvick Inc. and Rackley W.A.R. Announce Partnership for 2025 Season

Kevin and Keelan Harvick Join Driver Line-up for Rackley W.A.R.

Harrisburg, N.C. (October 18, 2024) – Forging a new path, Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) and Rackley W.A.R. announced today a partnership for 2025 that will focus on continuing to build and elevate Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Late Model programs. The partnership will bring together Rackley W.A.R. co-owners, Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton, with NASCAR Champion driver and owner, Kevin Harvick.

Through the partnership, both Kevin and Keelan Harvick will join the driver line up for Rackley W.A.R.’s Super Late Model and Pro Late Model programs. In addition, Harvick will serve as a consultant to Rackley W.A.R.’s Truck Series program where development driver Dawson Sutton will transition to full-time Truck Series competition in 2025.

“Although KHI had some success this year in the Late Model Stock world, the Pros and Supers are different animals,” Kevin Harvick said. “We still plan to have a presence in the CARS Tour next year, but Rackley W.A.R. has a solid and proven track record that will drastically improve the learning curve for Keelan and I in the Super and Pro Late Models. In return, I hope that my years of owning and operating a championship winning truck program will help shorten Dawson’s learning curve in his rookie truck season and positively impact their truck program. We look forward to working with Willie and the Sutton family in 2025.”

Led by co-owner and 2007 Truck Series Rookie of the Year and Nashville Fairgrounds 2015 Pro Late Model Track Champion Willie Allen, the Rackley W.A.R. driver development program has helped mold some of today’s biggest names in NASCAR and continues to provide a winning seat for the next generation of racers. Most recently, Dawson Sutton took over the driving duties of the No. 25 truck and earned his best finish in the series with a fifth-place finish at Kansas Speedway, while continuing to compete and win in Late Model competition. With a roster that has included 2024 Daytona 500 winner William Byron, Ross Chastain, Josh Berry, Timothy Peters and Connor Zilisch, the future of Rackley W.A.R.’s driver development and Late Model programs will only continue to grow as the organization adds both Kevin and Keelan Harvick to the list.

“Teaming up with Kevin Harvick is a game-changer for us at Rackley W.A.R.,” said Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen. “His experience as a champion driver and owner brings an incredible amount of knowledge that will help elevate our truck program to the next level. Having Keelan and Kevin join our Late Model team next season is just as exciting. We’re not just building a partnership—we’re building a future. There’s no doubt this collaboration will drive success, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

Through the partnership, Harvick will bring decades of championship winning experience on and off the track to elevate Rackley W.A.R. to the next level of competition. Harvick’s knowledge of team ownership, his competitive nature, valuable racing knowledge and desire to win is unparalleled.

“It’s exciting to have this opportunity present itself,” said Curtis Sutton, co-owner of Rackley W.A.R. “In our fifth year as an organization, Rackley W.A.R. is taking strategic steps for a successful 2025 and beyond. Kevin is the first link of many more to come. He will help Willie and I guide the Late Model and NASCAR Truck Series team for long term success.

“As you strive to grow any business, you have to surround yourself with exceptional people and winners,” continued Sutton. “Kevin and his family have both traits. Kevin has been a winner in everything he has done. I know this is going to be a great partnership for Rackley W.A.R. and KHI’s employees, drivers, vendors, sponsor’s and all of our fans.”

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14, with Dawson Sutton starting his rookie campaign and first season of full-time NASCAR competition.

Kevin and Keelan Harvick’s Late Model schedule will be announced at a later date.

About Kevin Harvick Inc.

Established in 2001 by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and his wife DeLana, Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Series through the 2011 NASCAR season. During that time, KHI earned 10 Xfinity Series wins, 45 Truck Series wins and three Truck Series championships, including two championships with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday, Jr. Following the 2011 season, KHI stepped away from full-time competition until its return in 2023.

About Rackley W.A.R.

Rackley W.A.R. offers motorsports competition, development, marketing, management, and a suite of other industry-related services for professional race car drivers, race teams and industry sponsors. Rackley W.A.R. competes nationally in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as well as operating a driver development program based at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in regional Super and Pro Late Model events. Rackley W.A.R. is headed and co-owned by Curtis Sutton (Rackley Roofing, Inc.) and Willie Allen (Willie Allen Racing and W.A.R. Shocks, LLC).