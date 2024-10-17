MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS AT PACIFIC RACEWAYS

SEATTLE (Oct. 17, 2024) – NHRA officials announced today that Muckleshoot Casino Resort has been named the title sponsor of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ annual race at Pacific Raceways in Seattle as part of an exciting new multi-year agreement.

The 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals will take place on July 18-20, added another thrilling element to the longtime race at the fan-favorite facility. Tickets for the race go on sale on Nov. 11.

A longtime sponsor of major Seattle professional teams, this marks Muckleshoot Casino Resort’s first official partnership with the NHRA and Pacific Raceways, bringing added visibility to the only major motorsports series event in the Pacific Northwest.

“As the title sponsor of the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, we are incredibly proud to partner with one of the most exhilarating and widely celebrated motorsports organizations in the world,” Muckleshoot Casino Resort CEO Tim Perkins said.

“This strategic partnership not only elevates our presence within the racing community but also highlights our commitment to offering world-class entertainment. By aligning with the NHRA, we can reach new audiences, strengthen our ties within the community, and highlight our commitment to delivering top-tier experiences!”

At this season’s event, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Chase Van Sant (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up event wins as Pacific Raceways also held night qualifying for the first time ever. Fans were treated to all the incredible sights and sounds of 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars at night and under the lights, drawing rave reviews from the huge crowd in attendance.

The scenic facility has played host to NHRA national events for nearly four decades and next year’s race will be loaded with action, including another Friday night session, four overall qualifying rounds (two each on Friday and Saturday), the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge bonus race on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.

“We’re excited to be part of the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, where we can connect with our players, community, and race fans in a dynamic way,” Muckleshoot Casino Resort Executive Director of Marketing Robert Dearstine said.

“This partnership lets us bring the race-day energy to life with exclusive on-property activations. From interactive fan experiences at the resort to special promotions and events, we’re offering unique ways for guests to engage with the NHRA spirit. In 2024, for example, we showcased Ron Capps’ Funny Car, giving fans a close-up look at an NHRA icon. We’re blending the thrill of racing with the luxury and entertainment of Muckleshoot Casino Resort.”

Washington’s premier gaming destination, Muckleshoot Casio Resort was recently named “Best in the Pacific Northwest” in 2024 by the Seattle Times. With 401 luxurious rooms and suites, a variety of restaurants, amenities, entertainment and premier gaming, including more than 3,500 gaming machines and 50 tables games, Muckleshoot Casino Resort continues to be a top-rated resort in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

Torrence won in Seattle for the second time in his career this year, while Top Fuel star Tony Schumacher’s five wins at the facility leads all active drivers, with Antron Brown right behind with four. John Force has nine victories at Pacific Raceways, the most of any driver in NHRA history, with John Force Racing’s Prock one of just a handful of drivers to have wins in both nitro categories.

Greg Anderson leads all active Pro Stock drivers with three wins at Pacific Raceways, while Chase Van Sant scored his first career win in Pro Stock Motorcycle last year in Seattle. It was the second race for PSM at the facility.

“We’re so excited to partner with Muckleshoot Casino Resort for the NHRA Northwest Nationals at one of NHRA drag racing’s most historic venues, Pacific Raceways,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “It’s an incredible resort that many fans and race teams were able to experience this year, and we’re thrilled to see this partnership, which offers tremendous visibility to our race weekend in Seattle, continue to grow.”

Tickets for the 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways will go on sale on Nov. 11 at www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Muckleshoot Casino Resort, visit https://muckleshootcasino.com.

About Muckleshoot Casino Resort

The Muckleshoot Casino Resort, celebrated as the “Biggest and Best in the Northwest,” has just become even more impressive with the unveiling of their new hotel tower. This exciting expansion features 401 elegant guestrooms, a more expansive casino floor, a serene indoor pool, a luxurious spa, and the exquisite rooftop steakhouse, Smoke & Cedar. From here, guests can indulge in breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier, the Olympic Mountain range, and the Seattle skyline. As one of Washington’s premier casino gaming destinations, Muckleshoot Casino offers the largest selection of games in the state, with over 3,500 machines, an array of table games, and one of the most extensive smoke-free gaming areas in the region. Muckleshoot Casino also tantalizes the taste buds with a variety of dining options that take guests on a culinary adventure around the world and provides world-class entertainment at the Muckleshoot Events Center and Galaxy! Guests can enjoy additional perks like complimentary valet service, Wi-Fi, covered parking, and electric vehicle charging stations, making every visit even more convenient and enjoyable.

https://muckleshootcasino.com

About Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is composed of descendants of the Native people who inhabited the Duwamish and Upper Puyallup watersheds of central Puget Sound for thousands of years before non-Indian settlement. The word, Muckleshoot, is derived from the Native name for the prairie on which the tribe’s reservation was established in 1857. Today, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe is a major contributor to the local economy and community providing resources to other governments, schools, nonprofits, and churches throughout Washington. The benefits of the Muckleshoot Tribe’s economic revival go well beyond financial contributions. From landmark agreements protecting fish and wildlife habitats and innovative educational programming to hundreds of partnerships with organizations serving those in need throughout the state, the Muckleshoot Tribe is committed to improving the quality of life of its citizens, neighbors and work force while preserving its culture and laying the groundwork for a bright future.

https://www.muckleshoot.nsn.us

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.