Jak Crawford Racing and Hotwire Communications Announce Marketing Partnership

Houston, TX, USA — Jak Crawford is proud to announce a new partnership with Fort Lauderdale, Florida based Hotwire Communications which will span the remainder of the 2024 FIA Formula 2 season, and his 2025 racing campaign. Hotwire Communications, a leader in high-speed internet technology, is proud to enter the dynamic partnership that champions the future of connectivity, including the sponsorship of Jak Crawford, a young talent who represents the future of motorsports. This collaboration mirrors the brand’s commitment to investing in the future through the deployment of our cutting-edge Fision® fiber optic network and the Fision services that deliver blazing-fast, reliable internet to communities across the nation.

With the capacity to deploy residential 25 Gbps fiber optic networks, Hotwire ensures that customers can connect to what matters most—whether it’s staying in touch with loved ones, accessing critical healthcare, streaming entertainment and sports, or staying informed with the latest news.

“This partnership celebrates the synergy between the fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled world of motorsports and the unmatched performance of our fiber optic technology.” said David Ramos, President of Hotwire’s Enterprise Commercial Division.

“Just as Formula 2 cars push the boundaries of speed and innovation on the track, our fiber optic networks provide consistent, low-latency internet, empowering users with the speeds and throughput they need to thrive in today’s fast-moving digital world.”

“We are excited to support Jak Crawford, as he represents the next generation of motorsports talent. Their journey reflects our own dedication to the future—whether that’s building a resilient, robust infrastructure or enabling consumers to connect seamlessly to everything they value,” said Alex Stefanescu, Executive Vice President of Emerging Markets for Hotwire Communications “Together, we are racing toward a future defined by speed, reliability, and innovation.”

Jak Crawford will carry the Fision Fiber Optics brand proudly during the upcoming Formula 2 season, showcasing the power of resilience, speed, and determination on and off the track.

Jak Crawford, a rising star in the racing world, has demonstrated exceptional skill and determination in his journey through the ranks of motorsports. Crawford serves as a Young Driver for the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team and has tested the AMF1 2022-spec car on two occasions this season. He lies fifth in the highly competitive FIA Formula 2 Championship and took a dominant win in Barcelona in June.

Jak Crawford also commented on the partnership:

“I am proud to announce this new marketing partnership with Hotwire Communications. The alignment with Hotwire and their commitment to speed and innovation is something that I don’t take lightly. I look forward to working together on and off the track.”

Jeff Swoboda, Program Director at Phoenicia Sports & Entertainment /SKI Partners the firm which facilitated the commercial agreement said, “It’s fantastic to see a growing U.S. based technology brand like Hotwire work to leverage so many elements of the growing F1 ecosystem and align with Jak in his journey to F1. Many thanks to everyone, especially Phoenicia Managing Director Shawn Hackman, that come together so that all the details align to provide tremendous value for all the stakeholders.”

About Jak Crawford:

Jak Crawford, a native of Houston, Texas, is one of the most promising talents in motorsports. After impressive performances in the F1 European ladder series Jak was signed to the Young Driver Development Program of the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team. In his second season in F2, Jak is poised to make his impact, equipped with the skills and determination to become a top competitor.

About Hotwire Communications:

Hotwire Communications operates an advanced fiber-optic network, delivering high-speed internet directly to homes across the nation. Specializing in community partnerships, Hotwire maintains an impressive 99% renewal rate among homeowner and condo associations, and individual residents. This high-rate underscores the company’s dedication to providing concierge-level customer service and fast, reliable internet. Hotwire’s cutting-edge network architecture enables the company to consistently offer symmetrical Gigabit speeds – more than 100 times faster than the average internet connection in the United States. Recognized for excellence, Hotwire Communications has earned several prestigious awards, including multiple awards from Cablefax for revolutionary innovation in the telecom industry and multiple Stevie Awards for outstanding customer service. With more than two decades of consistent leadership, Hotwire’s mission remains unchanged: to be industry innovators and leaders, offering customer-focused products and services supported by a seamless customer experience.

Phoenicia acted as sell-side commercial rights advisory for the Jak Crawford Formula 2 and Formula 1 program. Phoenicia provides c-suite executive level advisory across a range of sectors in the sports and entertainment field with a leading practice to private equity companies who use global sport and entertainment as a lever for business development.