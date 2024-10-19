Logano Qualifies 10th for Round of 8 Opener in Las Vegas

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

South Point 500 Qualifying | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Ford Performance Results:

10th – Joey Logano

11th – Austin Cindric

15th – Michael McDowell

17th – Brad Keselowski

21st – Noah Gragson

22nd – Chris Buescher

24th – Chase Briscoe

28th – Josh Berry

30th – Todd Gilliland

31st – Harrison Burton

32nd – Ryan Preece

35th – Corey LaJoie

37th – Ryan Blaney

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I think we’re good on the long run. Our short run speed is not real good, but I think we can make some adjustments to try and equal that out a little bit. For qualifying, we just didn’t have enough grip.”

Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Menards/Great Stuff Ford Mustang Dark Horse, had a left-rear tire go down during practice, which resulted in him hitting the wall. He spoke to reporters afterwards and noted he’ll have to go to a backup for tomorrow’s race.

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Great Stuff Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I think it just blew a left-rear tire. I couldn’t really feel anything down the frontstretch and I just went into one and it was about the worst place to blow one. It’s an unfortunate situation for us. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

DO YOU HAVE TO GO TO A BACKUP CAR? “We’ll have to go to a backup car for sure. We’ll go to work today and in the morning to try and get that thing to where it needs to be and try to charge from the back.”

DID YOU FEEL IT BOTTOM OUT OR ANYTHING? “Not really, no. I went through one and two the first lap and it’s rough through there like it normally is, so I didn’t really feel anything odd or out of the ordinary. I figured a couple laps the pressures come up and you’ll be fine, but I didn’t feel anything down the front the lap that it blew into one, so it kind of caught me by surprise. I didn’t feel anything super out of place to make me think it was gonna be flat into one, so it’s just one of those things that stinks and catches you off guard. There was no indication and it was in the worst part of the corner.”

WHAT’S THE CHALLENGE TOMORROW COMING FROM THE REAR OF THE FIELD? “It’ll be a big challenge for multiple reasons, but I feel confident. Hopefully, we can make our way through there. We’ve got all race. We might not be able to get stage points in the first one, but hopefully by the second one maybe we’ll get some stage points and then hopefully the speed is good enough to where we can run up towards the front. Yeah, it sets us back a little bit, but this group is ready to go and they know the new task. It’s gonna be a tall one tomorrow, but I’ve got faith we can make the most of it.”