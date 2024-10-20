Toyota Racing – NXS Las Vegas Post-Race Report – 10.19.24

SMITH CONTINUES TOP-FIVE STREAK, LEADS TOYOTA IN VEGAS

Four Supras in the top-15 led by Chandler Smith’s seventh straight top-five finish

LAS VEGAS (October 19, 2024) – Chandler Smith’s continued to put together a great Playoff run as the Georgia-native finished fourth to lead Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was Smith’s seventh consecutive top-five finish, which allowed him to remain in the top-four of the championship battle. He currently has an eight point advantage on the cutline heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.

Smith led four Toyota GR Supras in the top-15, as teammate Sheldon Creed was scored ninth, Corey Heim finished 11th and Aric Almirola crossed the line in 13th.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 30 of 33 – 301.5 Miles, 201 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, Ryan Sieg*

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, CHANDLER SMITH

5th, Parker Kligerman*

9th, SHELDON CREED

11th, COREY HEIM

13th, ARIC ALMIROLA

33rd, TAYLOR GRAY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 81 QuickTie Products Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How would you evaluate a fourth-place run?

“We definitely maximized our day. This No. 81 QuickTie Products GR Supra was not as fast as Xfinity internet at the start of the race. It was an absolute handful – all I could do not to wreck by myself. Jeff Meendering (crew chief) was able to – we came in the stage one break and made a change and got it slightly better, and progressively got it slightly better all day. It just wasn’t at all what we expected coming into the weekend – wasn’t where we targeted or thought we would be – just with what we brought, we balanced everything off the Spring race and was not close to what we were during the Spring race. Definitely need to go back to the drawing board and be a little bit better. We need to be a little bit better these next two weeks for sure.”

SHELDON CREED, No. 18 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

Had to start from the back, but you came through the field and ended up with a solid day. How was your race?

“Yeah, just a solid day from starting at the back. I thought we were going to be a little bit better with how it felt yesterday, but I don’t know, I got to like 17th or 18th and I got really tight there in stage one, and got tires and flipped – got a lot of track position there. Got to run third there at the beginning of stage two and then I would just get really tight, so I would fall really hard once I got tight. We kept making it better and better all night, but once the sun went down, we got even better and seemed to have decent fire-off speed and it lasted longer. I don’t know what we were racing for there at the end – ninth or 10th – and then the caution. Overall, solid day for our Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Supra. We had to work for it, but another top-10 on the year, and we will get ready for next week.”

