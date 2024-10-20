Ryan Sieg Finishes Second to Lead Ford in Las Vegas Xfinity Series Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

ambetter Health 302 | Saturday, October 19, 2024

Ford Performance Results:

2nd – Ryan Sieg

7th – Riley Herbst

8th – Cole Custer

16th – Matt DiBenedetto

25th – JJ Yeley

26th – Kyle Sieg

27th – Dylan Lupton

31st – Blaine Perkins

RYAN SIEG, No. 28 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse – WAS THE CAUTION IN YOUR FAVOR OR NOT? DID YOU THINK YOU COULD HAVE GOTTEN HIM WITHOUT IT? “Yeah, for sure. I could have got him. I just struggled on the last restart. I got a little better, but still just struggled. Even on that last one there I spun a little bit. I made it better, but not enough. It’s frustrating. We had a good car on the long run, but restarts I just need to work on. It sucks, but second is good. Damn, I want to win.”

YOU TRIED A DIFFERENT LINE ONCE YOU CLOSED THE GAP, BUT YOU COULDN’T QUITE GET THERE. “You get in dirty air and then I changed my line a little bit. I knew once I got close to him I could get him once we got at the end without the caution. I knew we could have got around him. I could have gone around the outside. We had that in our pocket, just didn’t need that late caution.”

YOUR THIRD RUNNER-UP FINISH THIS YEAR. HOW TOUGH IS THIS ONE? “This is the toughest one because we had probably the best car. I didn’t execute on the restart and spun the tires. I wasn’t able to stay beside him.”

THIS IS ARGUABLY YOUR BEST YEAR. HOW CLOSE IS THAT WIN? “It’s coming. We just have to clean up a few things. There are 1000 things that could have gone different through the race, but if I was in the lead, I could have held it. But you’ve got to get their first. We were coming from behind and had the better car. We were handling better than he was, but we didn’t need that late caution.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 3D Systems Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a solid day. I wish we had a little bit more, but it was a solid points day. We can take that and move on to the next one. I wish we had this 3D Systems Ford Mustang to go win today, but just didn’t quite have the long run speed.”

YOU HAD A GOOD CAR IN THE FIRST STAGE. WHERE DID IT GO? “Just the long run. Rubber got down on the track and we didn’t have the long run speed. We were just tight for whatever reason with our 3D Systems Ford Mustang. We got it better, but we didn’t quite have what we needed to win today. It was a good points day, I think. I don’t know exactly where we’re at, but we definitely maximized our day the best we could. I think Homestead has been a good track for us, so we’re looking forward to it.”

HOW DOES AJ WINNING AFFECT YOU GUYS? “I don’t know. It will be what it will be. The chips are gonna fall how they’re gonna fall. We’ll just go out and maximize our day and see where we land. I think we have a good enough car even with him winning, a good enough team to hopefully point our way in. We’re looking forward to Homestead and hopefully get a win there.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I thought it was good the first stage and the second stage I made a really bad decision on restarts, but, overall, I thought we got it better and better. It was just difficult. We haven’t really raced into the night here in a long time, so that was hard to keep up with the track, but, overall, I thought it was an OK day.”