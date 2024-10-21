Three of the best eSports Genres to Bet On

The exciting realm of eSports continues to grow and flourish. With popular streaming platforms like Twitch, Kick, and YouTube hosting massively popular live-streamed events, eSports betting has become a viable side gig. Just like traditional sports, games can vary significantly from one another, making it challenging to decide which genre to bet on. To kickstart your eSports betting journey, check out 22Bet, a trusted platform for placing your bets. Continue reading to learn our quick synopsis on which genres of games can be viable for your bets.

First Person Shooter (FPS)

First Person Shooters games weren’t always the most popular eSports titles, but they’ve been at the top. This rise in popularity is due to games such as Counter-Strike, Halo, Call of Duty, and Valorant. FPS games have the following betting options:

Match Winner – Which team or player will win the entire game.

Round Winner – Which team or player will win the next game round.

Player-Specific Betting – Specific bets, such as the number of times a player will be killed, or the amount of kills a player will achieve.

FPS makes for good introductory betting because the gameplay itself is simple; the team aspects and other variables add complexity.

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

MOBAs are an eSports staple originating from a user-created mod in the early 2000s. Deep strategies and teamwork are deeply engrained in this genre of game. Some titles include League of Legends and Dota 2. Some of the following betting options for MOBAs are:

Match Winner – Which team will win the game.

MVP – Most valuable player across both teams.

Specifics – Specific actions, such as which player will score the most minion kills or achieve the most money.

While MOBAs attract a massive audience, there may be better genres for first-time bettors. These games require much knowledge, and making blind bets is never a good decision.

Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

RTS games can largely be attributed to the rise of eSports, alongside fighting games. Similar to fighting games, this genre has lost its popularity. While there still are massive events, it isn’t quite the audience of MOBAs or FPS games. The main titles for RTS games include Starcraft II, Age of Empires II / IV, and Stormgate. Here are some of the betting options you can choose from:

Match Winner – Which player will win the game.

Map Winner – Which player will win specific a specific map.

Particular Events – Betting on events occurring, such as a Protoss player in Starcraft II doing a Cannon Rush strategy.

Much like MOBAs, this genre requires some knowledge to place bets, but it is more lenient. Typically, RTS games are 1v1, so the number of outcomes is severely reduced.

Conclusion

Online eSports betting is here to stay. While there are many genres of games, these three have proven themselves to a broad audience and betting websites alike. If you fancy high-strategy bets, RTS and MOBAs may be for you. Alternatively, if you like to keep it straight and simple, perhaps FPS games will be what’s best for you. Remember always to bet responsibly and never risk more than you are willing to lose!