JR Motorsports — NXS Homestead-Miami Speedway Review

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

NXS RACE – Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – 10X Health Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 30

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 8

Top 10s: 12

Laps Led: 224

Avg. Finish: 18.1

Points: 7th

Sam Mayer heads back to Homestead-Miami Speedway for his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5 mile oval. The young driver is the defending race winner.

Last season, Mayer drove his way to the Championship 4 by winning this event leading 46 laps including the final one on his way to Victory Lane.

Mayer will head into the second race of the Round of 8, 23 points below the cutline to make the final round in the NXS Playoffs.

Sam Mayer

“I am super-pumped to get back to Homestead this weekend as this track was so good to me both times I have run there. This race last year was a turning point in our season and gave me much confidence in myself and I am more than confident that we can go out and repeat last year all over again. Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and this No. 1 team have worked so hard this entire year to get us where we are today and I am so ready to get them the result they deserve.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture / Precision Build Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 30

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 8

Top 10s: 17

Laps Led: 705

Avg. Finish: 14.4

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier enters the second race in the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs as the points leader, 32 markers above the cutline.

Allgaier has earned a best finish of sixth in 15 previous NXS starts at Homestead, coming in the 2016 season-finale.

Overall, Allgaier has scored 13 wins, 80 top fives and 151 top 10s in 243 career NXS starts on tracks between 1 and 2 miles in length.

This weekend in Homestead marks the return of Precision Build on board the No. 7 Chevrolet in a co-branded effort with BRANDT Professional Agriculture.

Justin Allgaier

“This whole No. 7 group is ready to go this weekend in Homestead. We had a really fast car here last year and I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) will give me another strong Precision Build / BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet when we get to the track on Friday. We just need to go out and execute the way we have been and I know that we will be in a great position as Phoenix gets closer.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 30

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 15

Laps Led: 65

Avg. Finish: 15.4

Points: 8th

Sammy Smith’s first race at Homestead in the NXS was in 2023 where he started in the top five and finished in the top 10.

In the young driver’s NXS career he has tallied 30 starts on tracks 1-2 miles in length with one win, five top fives, and 17 top 10s.

This season on 1.5-mile tracks, Smith’s best finish of third came at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Smith currently sits below the playoff cutline heading into the last two races of the Round of 8.

Sammy Smith

“Vegas didn’t end up the way we thought it would after qualifying fifth. We had the speed but the damage from the early incident killed our aero and we weren’t able to recover. That was a tough day for this Pilot Flying J Chevrolet team but we just have to learn from it and focus on Homestead now as we head into the last two races before the championship. We were the underdog going into Talladega and came out on top so I know this team can do it again.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Tuscany Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 30

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 45

Avg. Finish: 19.1

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones’ return to South Beach this weekend marks his 10th appearance at the 1.5-mile oval and his 300th career start in the NXS.

Of his nine previous starts at Homestead, Jones has earned two top fives and six top 10s, including back-to-back runner-up finishes during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Jones’ average finish of 8.9 at Homestead is currently tied with Kansas for his best among all active tracks in the NXS.

Tuscany, a company regarded for creating premium, cost-effective products including faucets, sinks, toilets, vanities and shower systems, will adorn the hood of Jones’ Camaro for the first time this season.

Brandon Jones

“I am looking forward to making my 300th Xfinity start at Homestead this weekend. This track has been good to me in the past so I am hoping to continue to build off the speed we have had these past few weeks and work towards a solid finish. I know this No. 9 team has been working hard to give me a fast car, so if we can qualify well like we have been and stay out of the mess we should be able to be up front when it counts.”

Connor Zilisch

No. 88 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet

Zilisch 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 2

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 2

Laps Led: 45

Avg. Finish: 2.5

Points: N/A

Connor Zilisch makes his third start for JRM and second on an oval track this weekend at Homestead.

In his two previous starts, Zilisch has earned a victory at Watkins Glen on Sept. 14 and a fourth-place finish at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 28. That makes his average finish a stellar 2.5.

The familiar colors of Roto-Rooter will be on the No. 88 this weekend for the young driver. It will be his first start for the legendary brand with JRM.

In 15 starts this year, crew chief Andrew Overstreet has earned one win, five top fives and 9 top 10’s with five different drivers.

Connor Zilisch

“I am looking forward to racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in the Roto-Rooter Chevrolet. The first two starts with JR Motorsports went about as well as they possibly could have, and with Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and the guys, the strategy has been solid. I think Homestead will be a good venue for all of us this weekend.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Homestead-Miami Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Homestead-Miami Speedway a combined 59 times in the NXS since its first trip there in 2005. In those starts at the 1.5-mile oval, the organization has recorded four wins, 13 top-fives and 29 top-10s, with an average finish of 14.1.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET.