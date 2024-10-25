Opti-Coat partners with Bommarito Automotive Group and NASCAR team Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Memphis, TN (October 25, 2024) — Jeb Burton is ready to shine because Burton and Opti-Coat are hitting the NASCAR Xfinity Series with speed, precision, and unstoppable protection!

Opti-Coat, a leader in vehicle protection solutions, is proud to sponsor the No. 27 car, driven by two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Jeb Burton at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Partnering with the Bommarito Automotive Group as a co-sponsor on the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Chevrolet Camaro, Opti-Coat brings its innovative silicon carbide (SiC) ceramic coatings to the world of NASCAR. This collaboration highlights Opti-Coat’s commitment to high-performance protection and excellence in motorsports.

Opti-Coat, a leading innovator in advanced vehicle protection solutions, specializes in ceramic coatings and paint protection films designed to enhance the longevity and appearance of vehicles. Since its establishment in 2006, Opti-Coat has been at the forefront of the automotive detailing industry with its cutting-edge silicon carbide (SiC) technology, offering superior protection against scratches, chemicals, and environmental damage. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Opti-Coat continues to set new standards in automotive surface protection, providing customers with durable, high-performance products that maintain a vehicle’s gloss and shine for years.

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a dynamic NASCAR Xfinity Series team founded by driver Jordan Anderson and John Bommarito. Fielding the No. 27 car with driver Jeb Burton, the team is known for its competitive edge and strong performance on the track. A major highlight came on April 2, 2022, when the team secured its first Xfinity Series win at the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“As a company built on performance and precision, we’re thrilled to bring Opti-Coat’s advanced protection to NASCAR. Just like our ceramic coatings deliver unbeatable durability and shine, we’re confident Jeb Burton and the No. 27 team will push the limits on race day. Partnering with the Bommarito Automotive Group and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is the perfect way to showcase the power of innovation, both on the track and in vehicle care,” said David Ghodoussi, Founder and CEO of Opti-Coat.

“We’re excited to have Opti-Coat on board for this weekend’s race. Their cutting-edge technology is all about performance and protection, which is exactly what we need to keep Jeb Burton’s No. 27 looking good all race long. The racing surface at Homestead makes it one of the most abrasive tracks we go to all season long so I couldn’t think of a better place for us to debut Opti-Coat and the protection it provides on a race car,” said Jordan Anderson.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Opti-Coat for this exciting race, as their dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence at Bommarito Automotive Group and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport. Working with Opti-Coat has been a fantastic experience, and I hope this collaboration is just the beginning,” said John Bommarito, President of Bommarito Automotive Group.

Opti-Coat is an excellent program for car dealerships. It offers long-lasting ceramic coatings that protect vehicles and keep them looking new. With its advanced silicon carbide technology, it provides superior protection against scratches and environmental damage, enhancing the value of dealership offerings. This not only boosts customer satisfaction but also creates opportunities for dealerships to offer premium protection packages, increasing revenue and customer loyalty.

Tune in to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 26, at 4 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Opti-Coat/Bommarito Automotive Group

Chevrolet Camaro SS

About Opti-Coat

Opti-Coat’s permanent bonding Silicon Carbide Automotive Ceramic Coatings provide The Ultimate™ protection for your vehicle. A one-time application of Opti-Coat Pro provides long-term protection without the need for waxes, sealants, coating toppers, or refreshers. Opti-Coat enhances the gloss, shine, and beauty of your vehicle’s paint to help keep it looking better than new. Your vehicle will look better, stay clean longer, be easier to maintain, and have unmatched protection from the elements. Our mission is to provide vehicle owners with superior car care products and services that enhance the beauty and extend the life of automotive surfaces to maximize value and driving pleasure. Furthermore, we strive to offer products that are safe for our customers and the environment. https://www.opticoat.com/

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.

About A.E. Engine (Sales and Marketing Partner)

A.E. Engine is a content and marketing solutions company specializing in motorsports and enthusiast markets. In addition to custom publishing, branded content, and digital marketing development, A.E. Engine offers expertise in event marketing and sports partnership sales and management. A.E. Engine connects brands with NASCAR fans through websites, social media, content creation, and magazines, helping businesses boost brand visibility and develop or amplify customer loyalty in the NASCAR universe. Learn more at www.ae-engine.com.