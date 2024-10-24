AM Racing | Dylan Lupton Homestead-Miami Speedway Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Dylan Lupton

Primary Partner(s): Lupton Excavation | AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-031

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Final Stretch: Veteran race car driver Dylan Lupton will pilot AM Racing’s No. 15 Ford Mustang for the final three 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, including Saturday afternoon’s Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Lupton, a graduate of the NASCAR Next initiative, will also drive the team’s Ford Mustang at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 9, 2024.

The former ARCA Menards Series West winner returned to NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for the first time since Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway last year on Oct. 5, 2024, at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Driving the No. 15 Sentinel Foundation | Nine Line Apparel Ford Mustang for AM Racing, Lupton contended for a top-10 finish before being collected in the “Big One” with three laps to go.

To jumpstart his stock car racing career this year, Lupton returned to the ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in mid-September when he piloted the No. 30 Lupton Excavation | Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang to a top-10 finish in the General Tire 100 at The Glen.

The Wilton, Calif. native has spent most of 2024 competing in select Late-Model events on the West Coast and in a limited Trans Am Series XGT Class schedule.

The Californian has three career starts for AM Racing at Talladega, the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Lupton has 63 starts across all three of NASCAR’s national divisions, with one top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Welcome Aboard: For the 31st of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, AM Racing and Lupton welcome Lupton Excavation to the team as the primary partner on the No. 15 Ford Mustang for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Lupton Excavation Inc. was founded in 1987. The company provides excavation work and digs foundations.

Serving Sacramento, Calif., and surrounding areas, Lupton Excavation Inc. also specializes in Earthwork and plumbing.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the final speedway race of the season, AirBox will serve in an associate partnership role on Lupton’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve — helping people breathe easy and live better.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway will mark Lupton’s first career Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway in South Florida.

However, Lupton did make one NASCAR Cup Series start at Homestead during the 2016 season, competing in the season finale Ford EcoBoost 400, piloting the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang.

He will look to improve his overall speedway average Xfinity finish of 26.0.

Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 44 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Lupton has a career-best ninth-place finish after starting 16th for Athenian Motorsports at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August 2015.

In addition to his Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved four NASCAR Cup Series starts and 15 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 90 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Dylan Lupton would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Mobil 1 and WIX Filters.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Ambetter Health 302 Race Recap: The 30th race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in a return trip to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

In his Las Vegas return, Lupton immediately showcased speed with his No. 15 Lupton Excavation | AirBox Ford Mustang, posting a top-10 during his group run before landing 22nd overall at the end of the quick 15-minute session.

Lupton improved on his practice time to qualify a Las Vegas Xfinity career-best 21st.

From the drop of the green flag, it initially appeared that Lupton would have a fast enough car to contend for a top-15 finish.

However, the team encountered tire issues in Stage 1 and Stage 2, which hindered the team’s on-track performance, including making slight contact with the wall.

A gallant effort by the AM Racing team to combat the tire issues, the car responded to aggressive chassis adjustments in Stage 3 that allowed Lupton to rebound to take the checkered flag in the 27th position for the second consecutive week.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Ryan “Pickle” London is Dylan Lupton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 31st NASCAR Xfinity Series race and his first at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In his previous 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two top-10 finishes, including a career-best ninth at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International with Joey Logano in September 2024 for AM Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Dylan Lupton like him on Facebook (Lupton Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@luptondylan) and X | Twitter (@LuptonDylan).

Dylan Lupton Quoteboard:

On Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I’m optimistic about returning to Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s been several years since I’ve been on the track, but I feel like we are in a good place knowing where we want to be with the setup.

“The AM Racing team had a strong showing going last year before being collected in a mid-race accident. I’d love nothing more than for us to build on the speed that we showcased at Las Vegas and deliver a respectable finish on Saturday afternoon and set us up for the last two races of the season at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.”

Race Information:

The Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 31st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Friday, October 25, from 4:35 p.m. to 5:05 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:10 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, October 26, shortly after 4:00 ET, with live coverage on the CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.