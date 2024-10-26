Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Homestead-Miami Speedway; October 26, 2024

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway– Oval (1.502-Miles)

Race: Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300; 200 Laps; 45/45/110; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 26, 2024 4:00 PM ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Opti-Coat/ Bommarito.com

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Homestead-Miami Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After clearing NASCAR technical inspection Friday morning, Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Opti-Coat/Bommarito.com Chevrolet would take to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for a scheduled split group 15-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Burton would record a fast lap of 34.473 at 156.644 mph on Lap-2 of his 13-lap session placing the No. 27 29th of the 38 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300.

– Starting Position; After the checkered flag would fly on the 15-minute practice session, NXS teams would have 10-minutes to refuel, change tires, and make minor changes before moving directly into qualifying for the Saturday’s Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300. In 2024, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Pulling out on track 17th to make his qualifying lap, Burton would record a 33.557 at 160.920 mph placing the Opti-Coat/Bommarito.com Chevrolet 15th quick on the board. Burton will start the Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 inside Row 8 in the 15th position Saturday afternoon. Watch the race LIVE on CW Network starting at 4:00 PM ET.

– Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats; Saturday’s scheduled NXS Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 will mark Burton’s fifth NXS start at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In four previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 13.0 with an 99.6% lap completion rate finishing 776 laps of the possible 779. Burton has one Top-Five finish coming in 2021 when he claimed the 4th position after starting in 5th spot. 2019, also saw Burton finish inside the Top-10 claiming 9th. During last season’s visit to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Burton would finish in the 20th spot after starting 28th.

Featured Partners

Opti-Coat; Opti-Coat’s permanent bonding Silicon Carbide Automotive Ceramic Coatings provide The Ultimate™ protection for your vehicle. A one-time application of Opti-Coat Pro provides long-term protection without the need for waxes, sealants, coating toppers, or refreshers. Opti-Coat enhances the gloss, shine, and beauty of your vehicle’s paint to help keep it looking better than new. Your vehicle will look better, stay clean longer, be easier to maintain, and have unmatched protection from the elements. Our mission is to provide vehicle owners with superior car care products and services that enhance the beauty and extend the life of automotive surfaces to maximize value and driving pleasure. Furthermore, we strive to offer products that are safe for our customers and the environment. opticoat.com

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Homestead-Miami Speedway

Practice; Once passing NASCAR technical inspection, Parker Retzlaff would make his first laps of the weekend driving the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet in a scheduled 15-minute practice session. Retzlaff would register a quick lap of 34.003 at 158.810 mph on Lap-1 of his 13-lap effort placing Retzlaff 15th overall of the 38 cars entered for the NXS Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300.

– Starting Position; Upon completion of the 15-minute practice session and a brief 10-minute tune up for the cars, NXS teams would lineup for Saturday’s Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 qualifying. In 2024, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Taking to the track 20th, Retzlaff would record a 33.476 at 161.310 putting the FUNKAWAY Chevrolet on top of the board for a brief while before dropping back to 11th fastest. Retzlaff will lineup inside Row 6 in the 11th position for Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300. Be sure to tune into the race LIVE on CW Network starting at 4:00 PM ET.

Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats; The NXS Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit Card 300 on Saturday afternoon will mark Retzlaff’s 3rd career NXS start at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In two previous starts, Retzlaff has an average finish of 14.0 with an 99.8% lap completion rate finishing 399 laps of the possible 400. During last season’s visit to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Retzlaff would finish in the 12th spot after starting 16th.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FUNKAWAY is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FUNKAWAY allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FUNKAWAY, visit FUNKAWAY.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.