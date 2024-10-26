Custer’s Runner-Up Finish Leads Ford Xfinity Effort at Homestead

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Homestead-Miami Speedway | Saturday, October 26, 2024

Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit Card 300 – Post Race Quotes

FORD RESULTS (UNOFFICIAL)

2nd – Cole Custer

6th – Riley Herbst

7th – Ryan Sieg

26th – Kyle Sieg

32nd – Dylan Lupton

34th – Blaine Perkins

35th – Armani Williams

38th – Matt DiBenedetto

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 NXT on CW Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 2nd)

WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED OVER THAT FINAL RUN THERE?

“A little bit of everything, I guess. That second to last run we had it going really good and I thought we kind of had them there. That last run, I don’t think we changed anything, we just got pretty loose that run. I don’t know if we got that much worse but the 21 I think got way better than what they were the run before. I hate it. We had NXT and CW on the car and I wish we got them a win. Points-wise, I think we will be in a solid spot, and we just have to go into Martinsville with everything we’ve got.”

YOU MENTIONED POINTS, YOU WILL GO INTO MARTINSVILLE IN FOURTH, 28 POINTS ABOVE THE CUT LINE. WHAT GOES THROUGH YOUR MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THAT?

“It is going to be crazy. No matter what it is always going to be crazy. We have to bring our best stuff there because you never know who is going to win. We just have to go out there and I think being the team that we are, we will be in the fight.”

HOW CLOSE OR HOW FAR AWAY WERE YOU TO WINNING THIS THING TODAY?

“I thought we had it that second to last run. Our car was really good and we freed it up a little bit and gained some speed but that last run we got pretty free and the 21 got way better than they were the second to last run. I really hate it for NXT and CW and wish we had gotten the win with them on the car. Solid points day. We will move to Martinsville and we have had good runs there before. We will bring everything we’ve got there because you never know who is going to win there.”

WAS IT KIND OF A CONFUSING RACE BECAUSE AT ONE TIME YOU WERE THE BEST, AND THEN HE WAS THE BEST, AND THEN AT THE WRONG TIME YOU WEREN’T THE BEST:

“Yeah, a lot of comers and goers and I really can’t say why. We did some things to our car to make it better but that 21 car on the long run really had it together today. We will move on to the next one. I feel good about Martinsville.”