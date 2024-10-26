XFINITY Series PR

Custer’s Runner-Up Finish Leads Ford Xfinity Effort at Homestead

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Homestead-Miami Speedway | Saturday, October 26, 2024
Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit Card 300 – Post Race Quotes

FORD RESULTS (UNOFFICIAL)

2nd – Cole Custer
6th – Riley Herbst
7th – Ryan Sieg
26th – Kyle Sieg
32nd – Dylan Lupton
34th – Blaine Perkins
35th – Armani Williams
38th – Matt DiBenedetto

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 NXT on CW Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 2nd)

WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED OVER THAT FINAL RUN THERE?

“A little bit of everything, I guess. That second to last run we had it going really good and I thought we kind of had them there. That last run, I don’t think we changed anything, we just got pretty loose that run. I don’t know if we got that much worse but the 21 I think got way better than what they were the run before. I hate it. We had NXT and CW on the car and I wish we got them a win. Points-wise, I think we will be in a solid spot, and we just have to go into Martinsville with everything we’ve got.”

YOU MENTIONED POINTS, YOU WILL GO INTO MARTINSVILLE IN FOURTH, 28 POINTS ABOVE THE CUT LINE. WHAT GOES THROUGH YOUR MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THAT?

“It is going to be crazy. No matter what it is always going to be crazy. We have to bring our best stuff there because you never know who is going to win. We just have to go out there and I think being the team that we are, we will be in the fight.”

HOW CLOSE OR HOW FAR AWAY WERE YOU TO WINNING THIS THING TODAY?

“I thought we had it that second to last run. Our car was really good and we freed it up a little bit and gained some speed but that last run we got pretty free and the 21 got way better than they were the second to last run. I really hate it for NXT and CW and wish we had gotten the win with them on the car. Solid points day. We will move to Martinsville and we have had good runs there before. We will bring everything we’ve got there because you never know who is going to win there.”

WAS IT KIND OF A CONFUSING RACE BECAUSE AT ONE TIME YOU WERE THE BEST, AND THEN HE WAS THE BEST, AND THEN AT THE WRONG TIME YOU WEREN’T THE BEST:

“Yeah, a lot of comers and goers and I really can’t say why. We did some things to our car to make it better but that 21 car on the long run really had it together today. We will move on to the next one. I feel good about Martinsville.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Homestead-Miami Speedway
Next article
Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Homestead – 10.26.24

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Austin Hill clinches first Championship 4 berth with dominant victory at Homestead

Andrew Kim -
is now bound for the Xfinity Series championship battle in 2024 after capping off a dominant run with a victory in the Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more

Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Homestead – 10.26.24

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Aric Almirola and Sheldon Creed, came home third and fifth, respectively, in the Xfinity Series race at Homestead on Saturday
Read more

Niece Motorsports Update Statement on Matt Mills

Official Release -
Matt Mills will remain at a local hospital for continued observation overnight.
Read more

Grant Enfinger doubles down with dramatic fuel-mileage Truck victory at Homestead

Andrew Kim -
The 39-year-old Enfinger from Fairhope, Alabama, led 32 of 134-scheduled laps and rallied from an on-track incident at the start of the final stage period to stretch his fuel tank over a 52-lap green-flag dash to the finish and notch his second consecutive Truck victory in the 2024 Playoffs.
Read more

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category