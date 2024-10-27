Blaney’s Runner-Up Finish Leads Ford Cup Effort at Homestead

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Homestead-Miami Speedway | Sunday, October 27, 2024

Straight Talk Wireless 400 Cup Post Race

FORD RESULTS (UNOFFICIAL)

2nd – Ryan Blaney

10th – Ryan Preece

11th – Josh Berry

12th – Chase Briscoe

14th – Michael McDowell

15th – Chris Buescher

17th – Brad Keselowski

19th – Noah Gragson

20th – Todd Gilliland

24th – Harrison Burton

27th – Austin Cindric

28th – Joey Logano

32nd – Kaz Grala

35th – Corey LaJoie

37th – Chad Finchum

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 2nd)

YOU GOT OUT OF THE CAR SHAKING YOUR HEAD IN DISBELIEF, WHAT ARE YOU FEELING IN THIS MOMENT?

“Yeah, disappointment. I had a good shot to win it and I didn’t have a very good last lap. I thought I got into three hard and the 45 just went in there and it stuck for him, which is really impressive. I hate to give one away there like that. I don’t know if we gave it away. We got the lead back after losing it on the restart and just that last lap didn’t play out for us. I appreciate everybody on the 12 team for bringing a really fast race car. I had a really great shot to go to Phoenix and I still have one more chance, so we still have to look forward to that. I appreciate Menards and Ford and Ford Performance, Richmond, Advance Auto Parts, Body Armor, DEX Imaging and everybody. It is a shame. I will be thinking through it all night of what I should have done different, probably. That is just the way it goes but I am really proud of the effort and hopefully we can bring it to them next week.”

YOU MENTIONED NEXT WEEK. YOU GUYS WON LAST YEAR TO GET INTO THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4, SO IT IS OPTIMISTIC AT THIS POINT?

“Yeah, this feeling will suck for tonight and then we will look forward to Martinsville starting tomorrow morning. We try to forget things quick. I try to do that more and more as I have gotten older and just move on to the next thing good bad or indifferent and focus on the next task. This team will do that. I just can’t say how proud I am of them, coming in here and understanding what we need to do. It is a shame it didn’t work out but we did have good fortune at Martinsville last year so hopefully we can bring the same kind of speed and be in contention to win.”

“It was hardfought. It stinks. I ended up having to pass the 11 and was finally getting by him and I just didn’t really have a good last lap. I didn’t really get to the bottom like I wanted to in 1 and 2 and it gave the 45 some clean air and he got a big shove by the 11 down the back. I didn’t know which way it was going to go, honestly. It was timed out perfect for him of getting to my bumper as soon as we got to the corner. I kind of thought I could slide up and be good and I sent it in there and he sent it in there miles further than me, which I cannot believe that it stuck. The Toyota’s could do that really good all day. Their entry speed was crazy fast and it benefitted him there. It stinks. It was an up and down day and it was a shame to lose one on the last lap like that.”

DID THAT LAST RESTART GO HOW YOU WANTED IT TO?

“Well, I got put three-wide on the restart so interpret that how you want.”

DO YOU FEEL FIRED UP FOR MARTINSVILLE?

“I am not fired up right now for Martinsville. I will take the night to replay a couple things and figure out what I could have done better. Tomorrow morning we will restack and get ready for Martinsville. I am excited though. I am super excited about the speed we had today. I can’t complain about that. Last week’s speed was great too before we got in the wreck. Hopefully we bring that same speed to Martinsville.”

IS THERE ANYTHING YOU THINK YOU COULD HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY ON THE LAST LAP?

“Yeah, tons of things. It is easy to think about it after the race when it doesn’t go well. I try not to stew over these things. I try to learn from them and know that something could have been a better route to do and maybe if you are in that spot next time you do that. I try not to sit around and let it eat at me because then you are going to go crazy. There are some things I could have done different and hopefully I can do those different things if I am ever in that spot again.”

RYAN PREECE, No. 41 Bonanza Cabernet Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 10th)

“We had a good car and got a top 10 out of it. That one bad restart in Stage 3 kind of screwed us, but yeah, we had a top 10 car and that is where we were able to finish, which is where we should have been. We finished where we should have, we just had to fight for it.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 4 Panini Color Blast Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 11th)

“Yeah, it was fun. I thought we did really well on the restarts. Just didn’t quite have the long run speed early in the race, I guess, to kind of hang up there. But all in all, it was a fun day and everybody at Stewart-Haas brought some good cars. So it was a lot of fun racing with all of us up there and got two more.”