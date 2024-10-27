RCR NCS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Earn 25th-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finish: 25th

Start: 30th

Points: 28th

“Our No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team fought hard today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. At the start of the race, we picked up 14 positions in the first 20 laps. We had speed in our Chevy even though we lacked forward drive. During our first pit stop, we got boxed in by the car in front of us and that cost us a lot of positions on the track. We were able to race our way into the top 20, but we fought a tight balance for the rest of the race and also continued to be hindered by our pit box location. We raced in dirty air all day, which didn’t help our handling issues. It’s not the day we had hoped for, but our Richard Childress Racing team will go back to work and come back stronger here next year.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Earn Lead Lap Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finish: 31st

Start: 17th

Points: 20th

“I wish we could have come away with a better finish in the Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but not much went our way today. The positive is that we led a few laps today. At the start of the race we were loose in, tight in the middle and loose off. Crew chief Randall Burnett and all the guys on the team made a ton of changes throughout the race but we never hit on a setup that worked. It’s frustrating to race in dirty air, but that’s how it goes some days. This team is determined and we have two more races left to get a win before the season is over. Thanks to everyone at Rebel Bourbon who came out and supported us today. It’s been so cool getting to know everyone and seeing their support is awesome.” -Kyle Busch