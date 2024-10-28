3 Expert Tips on How to Properly Store a Car in Winter

Winter is not the season many of us look forward to. The demands that it places on us are mainly the reason for this. For example, vehicle storage and maintenance are not as easy during the winter as possible challenges that may be faced include:

Corrosion

Battery Drain

Fluid Degradation

Flat Tire Spots

Damages Caused by Moisture Build-Up

Pest Infestation

Paint Damage

Even EV (Electric Vehicle) owners have their fair share of concerns. This is because even the functionality of these vehicles can be affected. For more on this, you can visit: https://www.consumerreports.org/.

In light of all these, expert tips on proper vehicle storage in winter are highly welcomed. Fortunately, this article comes in very handy for this reason, which is why you should read on to stay informed.

Professional Tips for Winterizing Your Vehicle

“Winter is coming” is a phrase that is well-known to viewers of the popular “Game of Thrones” TV show. However, it is one that consciously and/or subconsciously reminds even viewers that winter is a certainty, whether it is expected and appreciated or otherwise.

In this context, the best that vehicle owners can do is to prepare well enough for the demands that winter places on their vehicles. Against this backdrop, below are some recommendations:

1. Thorough Vehicle Clean-Up

Of course, cleaning is not something that should only happen in anticipation of winter. However, it serves a more vital purpose here, which is why it should be done thoroughly. Having made this clear, both exterior and interior cleanup is required.

Thorough exterior vehicle cleanup ensures that anything capable of leaving the exteriors corroded is gotten rid of. This includes any amount of dirt, grime, and even salt.

In the spirit of doing a thorough exterior vehicle cleanup, waxing makes a lot of sense. This is because of the additional protection that the paint gets from this.

Interior cleaning, on the other hand, is especially important for eliminating things that can lead to pest infestation. This includes debris and crumbs. By the way, the fate of the vehicle’s plastic, leather, and vinyl components largely depends on how well interior cleaning plays out.

2. Fluid Refreshment

There is a long list of fluids that vehicles use and they all serve specific roles. Some of the fluids in question include:

Fuel – Depending on the kind of vehicle and the kind of fuel used. Gasoline, E85 (ethanol blends), and diesel are prime examples

Power Steering Fluid

Engine Oil

Transmission Fluid

Antifreeze/Coolant

Brake Oil

Windshield Washer Fluid

Clutch Fluid

There are several dynamics at work with the above-listed and several others. For example, clutch fluid only applies to manual transmission vehicles. Furthermore, some of the above-listed and several others are often required. You can see this article for more information on the various car fluids.

The point is that these fluids are supposed to support a vehicle’s functionality in various ways. However, they can end up causing damage during the winter if certain measures are not taken.

For example, some owners have had to deal with the degradation of their vehicle’s engine components as a result of impurities in oil. Usually, this is a huge possibility when oil gets stale, which is why this should not be allowed to happen. Overall, below are some recommendations as it concerns car fluids of various kinds:

Periodic Oil Change

Periodic Filter Change

Using the Appropriate Coolant – This is one designed to cope with the lowest possible temperature expected in your location

Using and Topping Off Transmission & Brake Fluid – However, ensure that the options used are designed to cope with winter’s demand

Having a Full Tank – Rust and/or frozen fuel lines is a result of condensation. Having a full fuel tank reduces the likelihood of this happening

Use Fuel Stabilizer – This helps in maintaining the fuel’s purity and preventing the adverse effects of impurities

These are all important in the spirit of properly winterizing your vehicle. So, they should be taken seriously.

3. Battery Care

Extended periods of being idle can result in battery draining. Difficulty or even impossibility starting the vehicle is usually the tell-sign of this problem.

Well, there is an explanation for why this happens and parasitic drain is the technical term that sums it all up. This is because the battery keeps functioning even while the vehicle is idle. The demands of supplying power to the alarm system, onboard computers, clock, and other electrical components are how the battery keeps functioning.

Ironically, the battery keeps supplying without receiving electrical energy from the vehicle’s alternator. The alternator, on the other hand, is failing to do this because it can only perform this role while the vehicle is being used. Aside from difficulty starting the vehicle, this is bad for the battery’s performance and even shortens the battery’s life.

The demands of winter driving mean that fewer people use their vehicles during this season, increasing the likelihood of parasitic drains happening. There are three possibilities in the spirit of preventing this and ensuring that the battery’s performance and durability are not compromised. The possibilities are:

Using the Vehicle

Make a conscious effort to use the vehicle as often as possible. You may even leave the car running for a while without actively driving.

Disconnection of the Negative Terminal

These batteries have two terminals—positive and negative. They can be easily identified with the signs “+” and “-“ for the positive and the negative, respectively. Parasitic drain can be avoided simply by disconnecting the negative terminal, which can then be reconnected whenever the need to use the car arises.

Using a Trickle Charger

Trickle chargers work by offering a steady charge; capable of recharging even batteries that have remained inactive for a very long time. Furthermore, the sort of charge offered is usually low, which is important for avoiding certain adverse effects, including:

Overcharging

Safety Risks – Such as swelling, leakage, and even explosion

Reduced Lifespan

So, the use of a trickle charger is an option that can be considered to avoid parasitic drain or undoing its effects.

Conclusion

A lot goes into properly winterizing vehicles as it requires the above-discussed and a couple of other things. So, it is quite understandable if some people cannot keep up.

Fortunately, even such people stand a chance with customized storage in a temperature-regulated storage facility. You can check out Westbank Storage for more insight into this. This option is relieving but comes at a cost that some consumers consider worth it.

So, you may want to consider it. However, the chosen facility has to tick all the right boxes if you decide to go this route.