Mission Foods and Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Finalize Long-Term Partnership

No. 1 Tortilla Company in the United States Named Presenting Partner of the New HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods

﻿DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (October 29, 2024) – Just over a month after Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) announced its new HSR Classic Endurance Championship, a North American food industry giant and motorsports sponsorship leader has been named the presenting partner.

The HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods debuts in 2025 in a long-term partnership supporting the first major endurance race championship in the U.S. for vintage and historic sports cars. Competitors and race fans alike, however, will get a preview experience of the new Mission Foods championship this weekend at the 10th Running of the HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods, October 30 – November 3.

The inaugural full season of the HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods in 2025 begins next spring with the HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour Presented by Mission Foods, March 7 – 9 at Sebring International Raceway.

The Sebring opener will be followed by the HSR Watkins Glen Classic 6 Hour Presented by Mission Foods, June 12 – 14 at Watkins Glen International before the debuting HSR Road Atlanta Classic 10 Hour Presented by Mission Foods, September 25 – 28, at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The inaugural Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods concludes back at Daytona a year from now with the 11th edition of the HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour Presented by Mission Foods, November 5 – 9, 2025.

The HSR Classic endurance races began with the inaugural HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour in 2014. The immediate success of the early Classic 24 events was followed by the first HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour in 2016. The HSR Watkins Glen Classic 6 Hour debuted in 2023, and the addition of the fourth event starting next year with the HSR Road Atlanta Classic 10 Hour, made the introduction of the HSR Classic Endurance Championship Presented by Mission Foods the logical next step.

For more information, please visit www.HSRRace.com. For race schedule, entry lists and ticket information for this weekend’s 10th HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour, please visit the official event page at www.HSRRace.com.

Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer: “We are very excited to partner with Historic Sportscar Racing to launch the new HSR Classic Endurance Championship. It’s exciting to be part of the first major endurance championship in the U.S. for vintage and historic race cars, and it’s an honor to support HSR and all its participants and fans.”

Chris Ward, HSR President: “The passion Juan Gonzalez and his team have as the world’s leading brand of tortillas and wraps is mirrored by Mission Foods’ strong motorsports support that clearly reflects their energy and drive as a leader in both the food industry and at the track. It’s hard to believe Mission Foods has only been a motorsports sponsor for five years as its familiar branding and logo is seemingly everywhere today across a vast array of high-speed four-wheel and two-wheel disciplines. Juan has been a successful driver himself in HSR for years, winning both the Mission Foods presented HSR Sebring Classic 12 and HSR Daytona Classic 24 in the past, and it is an honor to now have the fine corporation he leads with us in the HSR partnership family.”

About Mission Foods: MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas, and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit www.missionfoods.com.

About HSR: An International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) property, Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/, on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.