TEAM PENSKE, SHELL AND JOEY LOGANO FOUNDATION TEAM UP FOR HURRICANE HELENE RECOVERY EFFORTS

Special “Partners Powering Hurricane Recovery” scheme to be featured on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 29, 2024) – Team Penske, Shell USA and The Joey Logano Foundation (JLF) announced today a collective program to support ongoing recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene that ravaged parts of five states in late September. This collaboration includes a special livery on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang that Logano, the 2018 Martinsville Speedway fall race winner, will pilot at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at the Virginia half-mile oval on Sunday, November 3.

From now through the checkered flag of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway–where Logano will attempt to win his third NCS title after securing a spot in the Championship 4 with his win in Las Vegas–fans and industry partners can give monetary donations through a special landing page at JoeyLogano.com where proceeds will directly benefit four charitable organizations that align with JLF’s mission to support children and young adults during difficult times in their lives: Crossnore Communities for Children, Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol (TN) Chapter, Least of These and the Children’s Hope Alliance. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by Shell USA, JLF and another Team Penske legacy partner, PPG.

The goal of the “Partners Powering Hurricane Recovery” initiative is to provide both short- and long-term relief to those affected by Hurricane Helene. The current campaign will build upon the efforts already begun by Team Penske, Joey Logano, The Joey Logano Foundation and associated partners to provide resources to those in Western Carolina and beyond as they recover from the initial destruction of Hurricane Helene.

“Our team is committed to continuing to support those whose lives have so drastically changed in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric. “Many of us call North Carolina home, and we want to be there for those that are working so hard to restore the basics of their day-to-day lives. We are proud to partner with Shell USA and the Joey Logano Foundation on this initiative as we continue to strive to raise awareness for this ongoing need.”

In the initial weeks following the devastation, Logano and JLF committed $250,000 in financial support to the cause, then visited Western Carolina with key supplies to assist residents with cleanup efforts.

“Any time something happens this close to home, it hits a little differently,” Logano remarked. “We are going to invest in those communities and so many people right now are willing to help – which is incredible to see that support. We want to help where it’s going to matter the most and put together a long-term plan for not just this moment, but looking months and years down the road. How do we help support the families that are still going to be there? The Joey Logano Foundation has stayed true to its long-term vision to help those that need a helping hand, and we’re extremely grateful to have the support of partners like Shell and Team Penske who have aided in bringing this program to life over the last few weeks.”

As a start to the charitable program, Logano and JLF donated a Ford Explorer to Crossnore Communities for Children on Tuesday morning at the Team Penske shop. This new SUV will replace the former one used to transport children to and from their facility that was among the many pieces of property lost in the storm.

To support the cause and pledge support, people are encouraged to visit www.JoeyLogano.com. There is the option for general donations as well as direct giving to one of the four charities.

The XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the final race of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, can be seen live on NBC beginning at 2:00 pm ET on November 3.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 630 major race wins, over 690 pole positions and 45 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 58-year history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2024, Team Penske currently competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series. Through a Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

About Shell USA

Shell USA, Inc. is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs around 12,100 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future. The Shell downstream organization manages a portfolio of top-quality brands, including Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, Shell Nitrogen Enriched Gasolines, and Pennzoil®.

Shell’s motorsports technical alliances around the world provide a testing ground for fuel and lubricant technologies and products in demanding road conditions. Shell and Pennzoil gain knowledge through these alliances to help address the mobility energy challenge with efficient solutions that power and protect motorists around the globe. For more information please visit: http://www.shell.com, http://www.shell.us, http://www.pennzoil.com

About The Joey Logano Foundation

The Joey Logano Foundation invests in organizations offering second chances to children and young adults during times of crisis and works to inspire others to live a life of generosity. Since 2013, the Joey Logano Foundation has invested over $5,000,000 in various organizations around the country to support children and young adults during difficult times in their lives, especially those in the foster care system. Together we have impacted 250,000+ children and young adults.

To learn more visit www.joeyloganofoundation.com