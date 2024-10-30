Stefan Parsons To Drive Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet at Phoenix

Parsons to Drive No. 44 PopSells.com Silverado RST in Season Finale.

Salisbury, NC (Oct. 30, 2024) – Niece Motorsports has entered a partnership with PopSells.com which sees Stefan Parsons behind the wheel of the team’s No. 44 entry at Phoenix Raceway.

Parsons, a native of Cornelius, North Carolina, is a second-generation driver with a rich family history in the sport. Stefan’s father, Phil Parsons, is a former race-winning NASCAR Cup Series driver turned FOX Sports analyst. His uncle, Benny Parsons, is a NASCAR Hall of Famer (Class of 2017) having won the 1973 Cup Series championship.

As the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season comes to a close, Parsons looks to wrap up an impressive part-time schedule. In 10 NCTS starts this season driving the No. 75 Chevrolet for Henderson Motorsports, Parsons earned three top-10 finishes with a best result of sixth place in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am very much looking forward to joining Niece Motorsports for the season finale in Phoenix,” said Parsons. “It’s been a good season for us in the Truck Series this year, and I can’t wait to get a shot at driving one of Al Niece’s trucks. I know this team has some top-notch equipment and it shows with the results they have on a weekly basis. I can’t thank PopSells.com enough for their support of me, along with Al, Cody (Efaw), and Chevrolet for this opportunity.”

Pop, which will serve as Parsons’ primary partner for the race, is the country’s largest online, full-service marketplace for recreational vehicles and boats. Since its founding in 2009, the company has brought joy to more than 60,000 buyers and sellers through secure, hassle-free transactions. Visit PopSells.com to view a full catalog of available units.

“We are excited to partner with Stefan and Niece Motorsports for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race,” said Michael Adams, CEO of Pop. “Our brand has been well-represented by Stefan all season, on and off the track.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will conclude its season with the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 8th. Live coverage of the event will be aired on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:00 PM ET.

Visit niecemotorsports.com for all the latest news.

About PopSells.com: Founded in 2009, Pop (popsells.com) has grown to be the world’s largest online, full-service, marketplace for boats and recreational vehicles.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.