Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Infinity Communications Ford F-150

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 30, 2024) – Layne Riggs returns to his short-track roots as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to Martinsville Speedway.

With just two races remaining on the schedule, the Bahama, NC native heads to the Southern Virgina short-track looking to further solidify his spot as this year’s Sunoco Rookie of the Year for the Truck Series. So far, Riggs has earned two wins, seven Top-5’s, and eight Top-10’s.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will practice & qualify on Friday, November 1st at 1:30 PM ET. The 200-lap event is scheduled for later that evening at 6:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“I love Martinsville, and any short-track really. We had a really good qualifying run there in the Spring, but we didn’t quite execute to get the finish we wanted. I think we have a good shot at it this weekend, though. The team has been on it from an execution standpoint, I just have to go out there and do what I do best to put us in contention.

“It’s great to see Infinity Communications back on our Ford F-150. They have been on the frontlines during these hurricanes, and I couldn’t be more proud of them for all they do. Hopefully I can pay them back with a trip to Victory Lane.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.