Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Race: Zip Buy Now Pay Later 200 (200 laps / 105.2 miles) | Race 22 of 23

Track: Martinsville Speedway

Location: Ridgeway, Virginia

Date & Time: Friday, November 1st | 6:00 PM ET

No. 41 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Start: 25th

Stage 1: 18th

Stage 2: 21st

Finish: 16th

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 23rd

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 team nearly secured a top-15 finish after a long night at Martinsville Speedway. Currey qualified 25th, but the DQS Solutions & Staffing team continued to make adjustments which helped the handling on his truck. They climbed to 18th in stage one, dropped to 21st in stage two, but ultimately came out on top for Niece Motorsports with a 16th-place finish.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m really proud of the effort from everyone at Niece Motorsports on our No. 41 team. We struggled early, but we stuck with it. We got our DQS / Masked Owl Technologies / AutoVentive / Precision Chevy pretty good, I think. We were way better than we were in the beginning and to finish where we did, I’m pretty happy. Obviously, it’s not great – just one spot out of the top-15, but these guys stuck with it all race and kept digging and kept fighting. We ended up making a decent night out of it, but we’ll go onto Phoenix and try to get it a little bit better next week.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing Mission Statement: The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in our specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, we maintain the flexibility required to collaborate closely with our clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Start: 21st

Stage 1: 22nd

Stage 2: 24th

Finish: 19th

Driver Points: 23rd

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team checked off an important box by running all of the laps and finishing all 200 laps at Martinsville Speedway. Mills, who started the week off in the hospital, went back to work and had no issues behind the wheel. After qualifying 21st, Mills finished 22nd and 24th in both stages, and was able to take advantage of the free pass to drive into a top-20 result. The J.F. Electric / Utilitra team was credited with a 19th-place run.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “It was good to be back out there, feel normal again, and do my job driving a race truck. It wasn’t the best night as far as us lacking a little bit of speed. We didn’t really carry that long run speed that we had in practice that we thought we had, but overall, we brought home a clean race truck. I’m very fortunate for everyone at Niece Motorsports for all of the hard work that they put into me and the race truck this weekend. We’ll continue to try and find a little bit of momentum to head into Phoenix, but we’ll take today. Thanks to J.F. Electric and Utilitra for everything they do for us.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Gould | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Start: 22nd

Stage 1: 34th

Stage 2: 34th

Finish: 27th

Driver Points: 63rd

Owner Points: 34th

Key Takeaway: Matt Gould, in just his second-career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start, showed signs of legitimate pace at Martinsville Speedway. The No. 44 Niece Equipment team was in position to have a solid night, however, a faulty kill switch issue dropped them multiple laps behind the leaders. From a 22nd-place start to a 27th-place race finish, Gould improved on his personal-best in both categories but was left with more to desire.

Matt Gould’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Well, we obviously had a good truck today. We were really fast in practice, just a little too free in qualifying. That put us in a small hole to start the race off, but I knew we had speed in our No. 44 Chevy tonight. We were the 10th-fastest truck on the track up until the kill switch button broke and engaged which caused the engine to shut off. We got it to work again, but went a lot of laps down. Still had a lot of speed, but we were offset on older tires. But we definitely had a fast Niece Equipment Chevrolet, so hopefully I get another chance. Thank you to Al (Niece), Cody (Efaw), and all the guys at the shop for believing in me to get this opportunity tonight.”

About Niece Equipment: For over 30 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Our reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. Each of our water and fuel/lube trucks are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Our capability ranges from 2,000 gallon water trucks to 12,000 gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks we offer range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

No. 45 Moore’s Venture Foods Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 9th

Stage 1: 7th

Stage 2: 9th

Finish: 33rd

Driver Points: 20th

Owner Points: 10th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team had their promising night cut short due to a tire failure at Martinsville Speedway. Honeycutt qualified ninth and secured two top-10 stage finishes (seventh and ninth, respectively). However, during the closing laps of the race, the right front tire’s bead melted resulting in a hard crash in turn one. The Moore’s Venture Foods team finished 33rd in the penultimate race of the season.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Just an unfortunate way to end a good night for us. We had decent speed all night, but just couldn’t do anything to prevent the right front tire from going down. I wish I could have caught it sooner, but that’s just how it goes sometimes. I’m thankful to all of these No. 45 guys for bringing me a fast truck tonight and to Moore’s Venture Foods for their support. We have one more race to end the year with another good run and that is everyone’s goal for next week at Phoenix.”

About Moore’s Venture Foods: Moore’s Venture Foods is a family-owned grocery store chain located in Oklahoma. The chain has brick-and-mortar stores in Alva, Fairfax, Shattuck, and Tonkawa, Oklahoma, and has been operated by the Moore family for three generations. To learn more, please visit www.MooresVentureFoods.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.