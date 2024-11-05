Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE ADVANCE: PHOENIX RACEWAY

Race: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship (150 laps / 150 miles) | Race 23 of 23

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Date & Time: Friday, November 8th | 8:00 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | Motor Racing Network (MRN) | Sirius XM Ch. 90

No. 41 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Bayley Currey

@BayleyCurrey

@BayleyCurrey05

Currey’s Phoenix Stats: Bayley Currey has competed in two NCTS races at Phoenix Raceway. Back in 2017, in what was just his second-career start, Currey nabbed a top-10 finish (10th). Last year, he was involved in an accident which resulted in a 31st-place finish. Currey has also made nine Xfinity Series starts at the 1.0-mile track, and in 2021, he earned his best-career finish with a seventh-place run in the spring. He also made his Cup Series debut here in 2019, making a total of two Phoenix Cup starts.

Niece Motorsports’ Phoenix Stats: Niece Motorsports drivers have combined to make a total of 19 NCTS starts at Phoenix Raceway since 2017. There have been three top-10 finishes made by the organization’s drivers, with a best result of ninth obtained twice (Ross Chastain in 2019 & Carson Hocevar in 2021).

Rogers’ Phoenix Stats: Wally Rogers has called eight NCTS races held at Phoenix Raceway. Rogers earned two top-five finishes at this track including a third-place effort with Matt Crafton in 2004 and a second-place run with Ron Hornaday in 2005. Last year, while working with Lawless Alan, Rogers’ team finished 13th. In nine NXS races, Rogers put together one top-five (fourth with Kevin Harvick in the spring of 2008) and four top-10 results. He has also called nine Cup Series races during his career.

Decision 2024: Voting for this year’s NASCAR Most Popular Driver has opened and Bayley Currey is in the running for the award. Fans can vote five times per day by visiting https://www.nascar.com/truckmostpopulardriver/.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Masked Owl Technologies and DQS Solutions & Staffing.

Recapping Martinsville: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 team nearly secured a top-15 finish after a long night at Martinsville Speedway. Currey qualified 25th, but the DQS Solutions & Staffing team continued to make adjustments which helped the handling on his truck. They climbed to 18th in stage one, dropped to 21st in stage two, but ultimately came out on top for Niece Motorsports with a 16th-place finish.

Points Rundown: With a decent finish at Martinsville, Currey gained one spot in the championship points standings where he is now shown in 18th overall. The driver of the No. 41 enters Phoenix 60 points behind Jake Garcia in 17th and 16 points ahead of Bret Holmes in 19th.

Quoting Currey: This will be just the second time that you’ve raced this chassis, so how are you feeling heading into the weekend?

“We took this truck to Charlotte and it was pretty good before we got caught up in someone else’s misfortunes. I’ve got a couple of top-10 runs here in both the Truck and Xfinity Series, so that helps my confidence. Phoenix is just a place where if your stuff isn’t right, it tends to be really difficult to make advances. Luckily, we have 50 minutes of practice to get our truck dialed in. I think that’s something that we on the No. 41 team are really good at. When we’re given the opportunity to work on the truck, we can usually make it better. So, hopefully we can take advantage of that whole session and end the season on a high note.”

Quoting Rogers: Thoughts on competing at Phoenix Raceway:

“I enjoy Phoenix, it’s a track that races like a short mile-and-a-half since the reconfiguration. It’s challenging for crew chiefs due to the fact that one corner is so different than the other. Tire management, track position, and tire strategy are extremely important at this track.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing Mission Statement: The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in our specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, we maintain the flexibility required to collaborate closely with our clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Matt Mills Racing

@MattMillsRacing

@MattMillsRacing

Mills’ Phoenix Stats: Matt Mills has made one prior NCTS start at Phoenix when he finished 21st in 2016. Mills made his Xfinity Series debut at this track in 2017 and later went on to make a total of seven series starts in the desert. His best NXS result came in the fall of 2019 when he crossed the line in 19th.

Shiplett’s Phoenix Stats: Mike Shiplett will call his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Phoenix on Friday night but has plenty of success here. Shiplett is a two-time pole winner at this track – once in the Cup Series with AJ Allmendinger in 2010 and once in the Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek in 2018. In 13 NXS starts, Shiplett captured three top-fives and six top-10 finishes, including when he ran second with Cole Custer in the fall of 2019. Through 11 Cup Series races, Shiplett produced two top-10s – twice finishing ninth with Allmendinger in 2011 and with Custer in 2020.

Decision 2024: Voting for this year’s NASCAR Most Popular Driver has opened and Matt Mills is in the running for the award. Fans can vote five times per day by visiting https://www.nascar.com/truckmostpopulardriver/.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra.

Recapping Martinsville: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team checked off an important box by running all of the laps and finishing all 200 laps at Martinsville Speedway. Mills, who started the week off in the hospital, went back to work and had no issues behind the wheel. After qualifying 21st, Mills finished 22nd and 24th in both stages, and was able to take advantage of the free pass to drive into a top-20 result. The J.F. Electric / Utilitra team was credited with a 19th-place run.

Points Rundown: Following Mills’ 19th-place result at Martinsville, the driver of the No. 42 gained some ground in the championship points standings. Though he is still shown in 23rd heading into Phoenix, Matt is only 18 points behind both Timmy Hill in 21st and Ty Dillon in 22nd-place. A solid run with stage points on Friday can see him pick up a spot or two to end the year.

Quoting Mills: Since it’s been a few years, how beneficial will the longer practice session be to help you get used to running a truck at this track?

“It’s been since 2016 since I last drove a truck here in Phoenix, and I haven’t raced anything here in a couple of years. Last time I was able to get some laps around this place was in the Xfinity car, and everywhere that we’ve been to this year I’ve thought the trucks handled very differently. We just have to take advantage of the long practice session and make some good adjustments to our piece as the track changes.”

Quoting Shiplett: How important is this race going to be when it comes to building momentum for over the offseason?

“Well, I think these last three races that we had this year are important in their own right, especially the last couple, since they’ll be some of the earliest races that we have on the schedule for 2025. Getting a good understanding of how our truck reacts will help our baseline heading into the offseason. Also, getting our communication nailed down will be key to being successful straight out of the gate at the start of next year.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 PopSells.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Stefan Parsons | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Stefan Parsons Racing

@StefanParsons_

@Stefan_Parsons

Parsons Joins for Finale: As announced last Wednesday, Niece Motorsports tabbed the experienced driver Stefan Parsons to make his debut with the team at Phoenix Raceway. Parsons has made a total of 21 NCTS starts and 66 Xfinity Series starts in his career. The driver from Cornelius, North Carolina is looking to finish out an impressive part-time 2024 schedule which has garnered three top-10 finishes for the No. 75 team fielded by Henderson Motorsports.

Parsons’ Phoenix Stats: Stefan Parsons has competed in two prior NCTS events held at Phoenix Raceway. Parsons earned his track-best finish in 2018 with a 20th-place run, and was credited with 30th in last year’s finale after getting swept up in a crash. In five Xfinity Series starts, Parsons’ best result came in the spring of 2021 when he finished 18th.

Leonard’s Phoenix Stats: Jon Leonard has an impressive track record at Phoenix Raceway, where in three NCTS starts he has made two top-five finishes. In the 2021 series finale, Leonard called Stewart Friesen to a runner-up finish as his personal best. Additionally, Leonard made two Cup Series starts at the 1.0-mile flat track in 2017 and 2018.

On the Truck: Parsons’ No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from PopSells.com. Pop is the world’s largest online, full-service marketplace for recreational vehicles and boats.

Double Duty: In addition to his Truck Series efforts, Stefan Parsons will also race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale driving the No. 45 Chevrolet Camaro SS for Alpha Prime Racing. Parsons has only driven in one other NXS race this year which came at Bristol Motor Speedway back in September.

Owner Points Outlook: Following Matt Gould’s 27th-place finish in Martinsville last weekend, the Niece Motorsports No. 44 entry remains 34th in owner points. Having only ran for less than half of the season, the No. 44 team will likely finish the year in the same position.

Quoting Parsons: What will the biggest benefit be of running both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races this weekend?

“Track time for sure. Normally, I would say that the truck and Xfinity car don’t really correlate all that much, but at a track like Phoenix, I’d say they are a lot more similar to each other. I like racing here, it’s a fun track that allows us to try some different lanes as the race goes on, and I know that the Niece trucks tend to be pretty good here. I’m really looking forward to seeing what it’s like to drive one of them when we unload for practice on Thursday. Hopefully the added time will help us bring home solid finishes in both races.”

Quoting Leonard: Were you impressed with how quick Stefan was able to get up-to-speed in the simulator?

“Yeah, Stefan and I have worked together in the past. Him and I have done some work in the simulator before, so that relationship helped make everything easier starting from the beginning. We took Phil (Gould)’s model and started from there, which helped us get a solid baseline to work off of. I think his background in the sim was very helpful to us progressing for this week.”

About PopSells.com: Founded in 2009, Pop (PopSells.com) has grown to be the world’s largest online, full-service, marketplace for boats and recreational vehicles.

No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Kaden Honeycutt Racing

@KadenWHoneycutt

@KadenHoneycutt10

Honeycutt’s Phoenix Stats: Kaden Honeycutt has made two prior NCTS starts at Phoenix Raceway, resulting in two top-10 finishes. In 2022, Honeycutt finished ninth, and last year, he bested that result with an eighth-place run. He has also made one ARCA Menards Series West start at this track, finishing ninth in last year’s season finale.

Gould’s Phoenix Stats: Phil Gould has called five NCTS races at Phoenix Raceway since joining Niece Motorsports in 2019. Gould is responsible for all three of the team’s top-10 finishes, including two ninth-place results as his personal best. In 12 NXS starts atop the pit box, Gould secured four top-10s with a best run of sixth in fall, 2016 with Ryan Reed.

On the Truck: Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from AutoVentive and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Recapping Martinsville: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team had their promising night cut short due to a tire failure at Martinsville Speedway. Honeycutt qualified ninth and secured two top-10 stage finishes (seventh and ninth, respectively). However, during the closing laps of the race, the right front tire’s bead melted resulting in a hard crash in turn one. The Moore’s Venture Foods team finished 33rd in the penultimate race of the season.

Double Duty: Before the Truck Series race, Honeycutt will compete in the season finale for the ARCA Menards Series West driving the No. 23 Chevrolet SS for Sigma Performance Services. Honeycutt is a two-time winner in ARCA West, having won at All American Speedway and Madera Speedway in 2023.

Owner Points Outlook: Entering the season finale, the Niece Motorsports No. 45 team sits 10th in the owner points standings. The team is just 12 points behind Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 team in ninth.

Quoting Honeycutt: With two top-10s in two starts, why do you tend to run so well here?

“I’m not really sure, but I think Phoenix has just been a really good track for me personally the last couple years for whatever reason. I feel like I have gotten much better at the track. We have always finished well no matter what happens at the end of it. It usually tends to be really crazy, and if you stay out the mess, you can almost bank on a good finish. We are going to focus on trying to win the race like we always do. It’s the last race of the year, but that doesn’t mean we are just going to go overkill on everyone. We are still going to see if we can win the race the right way without messing anything up. So that way next year, we get the same respect going into Phoenix if we are in that situation.”

Quoting Phil Gould: Do you view this race as a test heading into the offseason for next year?

“I mean, if we can end the year on a high note, that always helps the offseason for us. I think the biggest thing on my mind is building our notebook for next time we come here. Obviously, with Kaden running full-time next year, the goal is for us to be in position to be in the Championship 4 the next time we race here, so if we can figure some things out and have a good run, that’ll help us.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.