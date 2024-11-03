Toyota Gazoo Racing North America Las Vegas Fall Nationals Post-Qualifying Report – 11.02.24

LANGDON, KALITTA AND TORRENCE IN PRIME SPOTS FOR LAS VEGAS NATIONALS

NHRA Countdown to the Championship reaches penultimate eliminations

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 2, 2024) – Eager to close the gap in the Top Fuel points standings with just two races remaining, Shawn Langdon earned the No. 2 seed for Sunday’s Las Vegas Fall Nationals after posting a 3.672 elapsed time in the final qualifying session on Saturday. This is the fourth consecutive race Langdon has qualified within the top six of Top Fuel, as well as the sixth time in the last seven events. Landon currently sits in third position in the Top Fuel points standings, 76 points behind the lead, as he aims for his second world championship with the NHRA season nearing its conclusion.

Langdon’s teammate and defending Top Fuel world champion, Doug Kalitta, earned the third overall qualifier for Sunday, followed by Steve Torrence in fourth. Justin Ashley, the Top Fuel points leader, will be No. 7 to begin tomorrow and his closest competitor in the championship fight, Antron Brown, is the 11th seed.

Ron Capps leads the Toyota GR Supra Funny Car contingent by earning the seventh seed heading into Sunday. Coming off consecutive final round appearances in the last two races, Capps is also looking to close on those in front of him in the points standings, beginning tomorrow in the fourth position. J.R. Todd qualified in the eighth position and Alexis DeJoria will fire off 10th on Sunday.

Tomorrow’s eliminations from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begin at 2 p.m. EST with live TV coverage beginning at 5 p.m. EST on FS1.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Fall Nationals

Race 19 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Brittany Force* Chevrolet Top Fuel Dragster 1st J. Hart Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd J. Salinas Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 3rd I. Zetterstrom Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 4th T. Schumacher Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 7th S. Massey Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 11th T. Stewart Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 12th C. Millican

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Austin Prock* Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Funny Car 1st T. Gibbons Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 7th A. DeJoria J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 8th C. Pedregon Alexis DeJoria Bandero Café Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 10th R. Capps

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

SHAWN LANGDON, Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 2nd

How are you feeling heading into tomorrow’s eliminations?

“The car’s really making great runs – great job by Brian (Husen, crew chief) and this whole Kalitta Air Careers Toyota team. We put ourselves in a pretty good spot on the ladder, and we feel like we’ll be able to control our own destiny. The car’s looking good and running well – that gives me a lot of confidence so I’m pretty excited for tomorrow.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 7th

Describe your outlook for tomorrow’s eliminations.

“Yeah, obviously, the weekend has shown strange (Las) Vegas weather, and for these race cars, ideal conditions. In Saturday night’s (qualifying) run, we were throwing everything at it to see if we could go the quickest we’ve ever gone here (Las Vegas). You know, sometimes, you have to find that edge and back up a little bit. I’d rather do that on Saturday night, then have it happen Sunday morning. No matter what, we always try to have lane choice in the first round and being in the top eight, it does that for us. And it’s a whole new day tomorrow, but it’s going to be cool conditions. They say windy, probably some of coolest conditions we’ve seen on race day in (Las) Vegas in a long, long time. So, I have a lot of confidence in our NAPA Auto Care team with Guido (Dean Antonelli, crew chief) and our GR Supra was flying right off the trailer. I always feel good about it. We have some ground to make up. We have less than two rounds (worth of points) from second place (in the points standings), and I think this is going to be a great time to pull a lot of points together.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.