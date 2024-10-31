CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD WORLD CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED IN LAS VEGAS AT RACE POWERED BY JBS EQUIPMENT

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 31, 2024) – With a host of standout contenders, the championship in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ will be on the line this weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as part of the 24th annual Ford Performance NHRA Nationals.

It is the final race in the Road to the Championship and the 10-event season in the category, and this weekend’s must-see race is powered by JBS Equipment.

An epic title chase will come down to the wire, with 16 drivers still in contention heading into the weekend. With the points-and-half scenario in play in Vegas, it should make for a wild finish and one of those contenders is JBS Equipment President and Owner Justin Bond.

Looking for his first NHRA Pro Mod world championship, Bond trails points leader Khalid Al Balooshi by just 12 points, meaning the title could come down to the final run of the year in Vegas.

“The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is recognized as one of the largest sanctioning bodies globally, offering a prestigious platform for companies to promote their brands and support diverse racing classes,” Bond said. “In this spirit, my company, JBS Equipment, has made a deliberate decision to partner with the NHRA, focusing specifically on the Pro Modified class.

“For JBS Equipment, this collaboration represents a strategic opportunity with numerous advantages. By aligning our brand with such a prominent racing organization, we enhance our visibility and connect with a wide, relevant audience. This increased exposure not only boosts brand recognition but also positions JBS Equipment as a trusted and reputable company in the industry.”

Bond and Al Balooshi are hardly the only championship contenders in the loaded class, which will again have another huge 20-plus car field to close out a thrilling year in Las Vegas. Jordan Lazic is only 24 points out of first, while Ken Quartuccio and Mason Wright just 26 and 35 points behind the leader, respectively. Quartuccio won in Indy at the U.S. Nationals, while Wright picked up a victory in Epping.

The list of contenders doesn’t stop there, either. Former world champion Kris Thorne (-38) and Kevin Rivenbark (-50) are both within two rounds of Al-Balooshi, with the likes of Billy Banaka, Dmitry Samorukov, and former champions Mike Castellana and Jose Gonzalez close behind. Castellana is the defending event winner in Las Vegas, clinching both the championship and the race victory in the process.

Thorne has advanced to three final rounds, winning in Bristol, while Gonzalez won the season-opener in Gainesville and Rivenbark took the victory in the category’s first-ever appearance in Phoenix. It’s undoubtedly a loaded field this weekend in Las Vegas, promising intensity and excitement at a fever pitch to close out a stellar 2024 season in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ will kick off with two qualifying rounds on Friday, Nov. 1 at 11 AM and 5:10 PM PT, with the final two qualifying rounds set for 10:45 AM and 5:10 PM on Saturday, Nov. 2. The first round of eliminations is slated for 8:40 AM PT on Sunday, Nov. 3.

To purchase tickets to the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admissions areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About JBS Equipment

JBS Equipment design and manufacture the most technologically innovative spreaders, baggers, trailers, boxes, wagons and flingers in the business. Built at our state-of-the-art fabrication and assembly plant in Mission, British Columbia, our technology delivers the highest performance and the highest quality. JBS equipment is versatile, powerful, and efficient, engineered to save you valuable time and effort in the field. Constantly innovating, we create reliable, durable, and innovative solutions for your unique challenges, helping make your work life easier and your agricultural operation more efficient and successful. The JBS Equipment dealer program gives farmers access to over 100 dealer locations in the Unites States and Canada. Making your purchase of JBS Equipment a local purchase to you. Find your local JBS Equipment dealer at www.jbsequipment.com. When you’re a part of the JBS Dealer family, your potential for success is unlimited. JBS is committed to providing personalized support, rewards and recognition to all JBS Authorized Dealers. Visit www.jbsequipment.com and join our dealer network.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.