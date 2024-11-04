BUILT BY LEGENDS PREMIERES JDM STREET CAR PERFECTION WITH ICONIC BAYSIDE BLUE R34 GT-R AT SEMA

Outfitted with an Incredible 650 Horsepower, Built By Legends’ Reimagined Skyline Represents the Pinnacle of Custom Automotive Design and Engineering

Throughout automotive history, few vehicles have maintained the level of prominence and commanded the level of respect as the Nissan Skyline. Originally introduced as a luxury vehicle in 1957, the Skyline evolved into a performance-based street vehicle between the 1960’s and into the early 2000’s. As the predecessor to the modern GT-R, the Skyline is globally recognized as one of the finest performance vehicles ever built, one whose sterling reputation has only grown in recent years following the street car’s appearances in several motion pictures including the Fast and Furious movie franchise. One brand specializes in revitalizing the Skyline to a degree that has never been seen before. Japanese automotive firm Built By Legends was founded on the premise that the existing Skyline platform deserved to be elevated with the finest components available in the modern marketplace to establish a new high watermark of GT-R performance and drivability.

Built By Legends is proud to showcase their second GT-R masterpiece built for everyday driving in the United States at the world’s most notorious automotive aftermarket show, SEMA. The latest world-class reimagining of the classic GT-R from Built By Legends once again implements modern performance and power while staying true to the legendary Japanese sports car’s original design and unparalleled driving experience. Following the expiration of the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act earlier this year, Built By Legends R34 GT-R’s are now available in the U.S. for the first-time. Unavailable in the United States marketplace upon its debut in 1999, enthusiasts now finally have the chance to acquire the Built By Legends R34 GT-R and unequivocally experience one of the world’s finest cars.

“Our new R34 GT-R is a classic Skyline that enthusiasts have waited decades to drive. This is a spectacular urban street fighter prized for its nimble handling, perfectly balanced power, and lightweight engineering,” comments Built By Legends CEO & Co-Founder Masaharu Kuji. “The concept behind Built By Legends was to produce Japanese restomod vehicles in conjunction with the legendary designers and builders of the Japanese automotive industry. Incorporating modern techniques and materials, our focus is to restore and recreate the Japanese tuner cars that have been permanently ingrained in our memory for decades. We are taking these iconic Japanese cars of the 1980’s and 1990’s to an entirely new level so that they can be owned, driven and appreciated by enthusiasts all around the world.”

With tuning playing an important factor in the appeal of the Skyline historically, the new Built By Legends R34 GT-R is outfitted with a powerful 650-horsepower MINE’S MB7 engine built on a 24U N1 engine block mated to a 6-speed Getrag heavy-duty six-speed transmission. This intricately designed powertrain is seamlessly controlled by the MINE’S VX-ROM ECU system operating in concert with a MINE’S Carbon Air Intake Duct and Fuel Delivery Pipe along with R35-transplanted Airflow Meter and Injectors. Design and performance strategically intersect where Built By Legends provides color, material finish and machined details to the R34’s engine cover, service touchpoints and Titanium Tower Bar.

The process to upfit each base R34 is exacting and thorough. Chassis restoration and reinforcement is expertly handled by Garage Yoshida, famously known for the company’s “No Compromise” restoration work on Skyline GT-Rs. Yoshida san’s first step in this process involves carefully measuring each base vehicle’s frame and chassis using an intensive 108-point 3D alignment test. While at Garage Yoshida, each Built By Legends Skyline goes through a complete teardown to its bare chassis, first being fully measured by a 3D body alignment tester, then going on a Celette jig to have the re-engineered strut towers installed. From there, the chassis undergoes wet blasting, spot welding, and other reinforcements to accommodate the increased power of the engine. Fresh 5 layer paint with optional integrated MINE’S ghost stripes, built back with new parts or renewed powder coated parts all around, everything down to the individual nuts and bolts. The fully restored and reinforced chassis properly delivers the increased power from the finely tuned engine to the pavement.

Built By Legends implements a comprehensive 400 point spot welding program throughout the car across the front and rear window door openings and quarter glass to strengthen and stiffen the chassis. The company also completely refreshes each suspension component, replacing all bushing and bearings. Aragosta suspensions selected by MINE’S are then integrated, relying on a high-performance Type S sport suspension to provide the ultimate driving comfort. In an effort to balance out the enhanced engine output, the Built By Legends R34 GT-R incorporates a race-ready front and rear braking system from AP Racing that utilizes 6 pot calipers with RDD 356 mm rotors in the front and 4 Pot Caliper RDD 356 mm rotors in the rear. Period-correct custom Rays 21A 10.5J x 18 wheels wearing high-performance Bridgestone Potenza 71RS tires in 265/35R18 fitment make for a smoother ride than ever before from a performance street car.

The most iconic color to ever adorn the R34 Skyline is the legendary Bayside Blue, which Built By Legends’ latest masterpiece proudly wears. To ensure this Skyline makes an impression day or night, Built By Legends’ paint quality is truly world-class. The interior color also presents a luxurious touch and feel with a black and navy two-tone Ultrasuede®︎ interior for ultimate comfort for both driver and passenger. Every element of the R34’s interior was crafted to enhance driver comfort and engagement, improving upon original factory design in several ways that contribute to a feeling of enhanced performance and confidence. For example, Built By Legends installed Daiko rubber roof and floor sound and heat reduction sheets throughout the cabin for improved comfort and a better overall driving experience. High performance touches abound throughout the cockpit such as a MINE’S D-Shape steering wheel finished in Nappa leather and Alcantara alongside matching handbrake and aluminum racing pedals.

“First and foremost, it is of the utmost importance that each Built By Legends restomod preserves the GT-R’s integrity and pays homage to this legendary driving machine. While we do supply the modern performance upgrades necessary for high-performance driving today, our team always ensures that the end result does not significantly change the aspects of Skyline driving that so many enthusiasts have long enjoyed,” continues Kuji. “There was no better place to first showcase our completed work than the SEMA show. We are thrilled to share this GT-R with the world, and look forward to building the finest street cars for enthusiasts across the globe.”

From full bare chassis restoration to minor rusted panel replacements, Built By Legends offers a full range of service options tailored to meet a wide array of customer requests, including completely unmodified restorations. Clients are also able to choose between retaining the vehicle’s original look by incorporating as many OEM components as possible, or implementing performance upgrades throughout for a decidedly modern driving experience. Commission prices for the R34 start at $450,000 for build and restoration (not including the base vehicle, which Built By Legends can source for clients).

Built By Legends commissions take around 12 months to complete, with shipment available anywhere in the world. For more information on Built By Legends and the company’s R34 Skyline GT-R restomods, please visit www.builtbylegends.jp or email hello@builtbylegends.jp.