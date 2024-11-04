NASCAR Playoff Drivers Notes and Quotes – Martinsville

Ryan Blaney, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, won the elimination race in the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway Sunday afternoon. He will defend his title next week at Phoenix Raceway, joined by Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Tyler Reddick in the quest for the 2024 champion title.

Blaney. passed Chase Elliott for the lead on Lap 486 of 500, and pulled away to win by 2.593 seconds. It was his third win this season and his 13th career victory.

It was a thrilling conclusion to the Playoff Round of 8 finale but it was not without controversy. In a close battle between Christopher Bell and William Byron for the final playoff spot, Bell made an unconventional move as he drove into the final corner, riding against the outside wall.

NASCAR officials reviewed the move and determined that Bell had committed a safety violation and issued a penalty. Bell lost four positions and was eliminated from championship contention, and Byron advanced to the Championship 4 Round, joined by Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Martinsville winner, Blaney.

Playoff Driver Quotes

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford – Winner

“I’m worn out — I’ve got nothing left,” Blaney said, referring to a tense battle with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to take the lead in the final laps.

“Oh, my God, I’m tired. Good battle and this car hung on longer than most, and I could really make some ground.”

“The last 70 or so laps, I tried to save my rear (tires) the best I could, because that’s where I started struggling later in the runs,” said Blaney, who led 32 laps. “I hated I had to lay the bumper to some guys, but I had to do it. It was nice to pass the 9 (Elliott) clean. I laid the bumper to a couple guys that I wish I didn’t have to, but I needed to get going, so it was a long night.

“I appreciate everybody for getting (the No. 12 Ford) better through the night. Thank goodness. I think that’s the most tired I’ve been after a race in a long time.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet – Finished 6th

“Yeah, I’ve never been a part of anything like this, so I don’t really know how to feel. I hate it for everyone involved, but I’m happy for this No. 24 Liberty University Chevy team. I’m happy for us moving on, and we’ll go on and focus on Phoenix (Raceway).”

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford – Finished 10th

“It was a top-10. That’s what it was. The focus has been on Phoenix and hopefully, it pays a dividend next weekend where we can unload with a lot of speed and have a race car that can go up there and run up front and win a championship.”

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota – Finished 34th

Reddick locked himself into the Playoffs with his win at Homestead-Miami Speedway; unfortunately, a mechanical issue that caused a fire in his car left him on the sidelines.

After the race he humorously posted on X: “This team is on fire! Ready to fight for a championship next week!

The NASCAR Cup Series Champion will be crowned on Sunday, November 10, at Phoenix Raceway