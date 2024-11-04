Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin lament missing 2024 Championship 4 round

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship hopes for both Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin came to an end despite both notching strong top-five runs amid an eventful run and conclusion to the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, November 3.

For Elliott, he came into this weekend’s Martinsville event strapped in eighth place in the Playoff standings and 43 points below the top-four cutline to the Championship 4 round. This was a result of finishing 33rd and fifth during the Round of 8’s first two events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and at Homestead-Miami Speedway, respectively.

Elliott then commenced the Martinsville weekend on a high note by being the highest-starting Playoff competitor on the grid as he grabbed the second-place starting spot with a qualifying lap at 96.190 mph in 19.686 seconds.

When the green flag waved on Sunday for the main event, Elliott spent the first 40 laps trailing the pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. before he overtook him for the lead on Lap 41. Through an early caution period that started just past the Lap 75 mark, Elliott maintained the lead and garnered 10 critical stage points by winning the first stage period. Then after spending a majority of the second stage period racing towards the front, Elliott’s event briefly went south during a caution period on Lap 183 when a slow pit service from his No. 9 NAPA/Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team dropped him towards the bottom of the lead lap category. Despite climbing his way back up to 12th place at the second stage’s conclusion, he did not rack up any stage points.

After being mired within the top-10 mark during the first half of the final stage period, Elliott strategically pitted under green with 149 laps remaining. With his fellow teammates and Playoff contenders pitting during the proceeding laps, he would then cycle to the lead with 120 laps remaining and would retain the top spot before he pitted again during a caution period with 103 laps remaining for fresh tires. Through another late-race caution period and two restarts, including the final one with 87 laps remaining, Elliott found himself trailing teammate Kyle Larson for both the race victory and a Playoff berth while in a “must-win” situation. After being radioed by his team to take the lead, Elliott overtook Larson for the top spot with 24 laps remaining. Despite initially pulling away over the next 10 laps, Elliott would then be overtaken by the eventual race winner Ryan Blaney, who was placed in a “must-win” situation like for Elliott and Larson. With Elliott unable to regain the advantage over the final 14 laps, he settled in second place for the second time of the 2024 Cup Series season.

Despite notching his 11th top-five result of the 2024 season, the result was not enough for Elliott to transfer into the Championship 4 round by 44 points as the 2024 season marks Elliott’s fourth time being eliminated from the Playoffs following the Round of 8. Amid the disappointment, Elliott, who missed seven races and did not make the Playoffs a year ago, was left pleased with the rebound and the speed made by his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team that included an emotional return to Victory Lane amid a one-year winless drought at Texas Motor Speedway in April that enabled the driver and team to make the 2024 Playoffs. Coupled with a total of 18 top-10 results, Elliott shifted his focus on extending the momentum into the 2025 season that would enable him to make the Championship 4 round next season and contend for a second Cup Series title.

“[I am] Just really proud of how things went these last few weeks,” Elliott said on NBC. “We’ve been working really hard and just continuing to find a good base and build to be competitive and lead more laps and just get ourselves back in contention more often. I really felt like we did a really good job of executing that over the last few weeks. It was unfortunate what happened at Vegas [in October], but to bring the kind of cars that we brought to Homestead and then here. [Crew chief] Alan [Gustafson] called a great race and I thought we were right there in the mix of if and I’m proud of that. We’ll go to Phoenix and try to build a little bit more there and try again next year.”

Compared to Elliott, Denny Hamlin’s fall Martinsville weekend commenced on a rough note after he wrecked his primary car during the event’s practice session on Saturday. While his No. 11 FedEx/Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE team was able to repair the car that prevented them from pulling out a backup car, Hamlin opted to not post a qualifying lap as he rolled off the starting grid in 37th place, dead last.

At the start of the event, Hamlin, who entered Martinsville 18 points below the cutline despite finishing no lower than eighth throughout the Round of 8, methodically moved his way up the leaderboard. By Lap 35, Hamlin cracked the top-30 mark on the track and he would march up into the top-25 mark by Lap 65. Following the event’s first caution period just past Lap 75 and an ensuing restart on Lap 85, Hamlin made his way up to 16th place and he would end up in 15th place when the first stage period concluded on Lap 130.

Then after spending the first stretch of the second stage period making his way into the top-10 mark, Hamlin executed a strategic call to remain on the track for track position, which moved him up to second place and restarting on the front row with Ryan Blaney for the next restart period on Lap 191. Despite not contesting with Blaney for the lead, Hamlin would retain third place as the second stage period concluded on Lap 260, which netted him eight crucial stage points in his hopes of making the Championship 4 round.

Restarting in the top four at the start of the final stage period with 230 laps remaining, Hamlin could not march his way towards the lead despite racing within the top-five mark for the majority of the stage period and as the track temperatures transitioned from daytime to nighttime racing. When the checkered flag flew, Hamlin could make his way up to as high as fifth place, which was not enough to maintain his championship hopes of the 2024 season as he missed the cutline by 24 points.

Overall, the 2024 Cup Series season marks Hamlin’s 19th consecutive one as a full-time competitor and his third in a row where his Playoff hopes came to an end following the Round of 8. Amid his strong top-five result at Martinsville and in a season where he netted three victories and 18 top-10 results, the Virginia veteran indicated the lack of speed and handling of his car during Sunday’s main event as a decisive factor that left him out of the title hunt and setting his elusive first title hopes for another season in 2025.

“[My race was] Similar to the spring,” Hamlin said. “We were just fourth, fifth best and that’s kind of where we were. I had track position at times, but when I was at our best handling wise, it was just good enough to keep up and that was it. We just haven’t had it for a couple years now and we’ll go to work on it and try to figure out what we can do to come here in the spring and win.”

Overall, Hamlin and Elliott join Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell as the four Playoff contenders who did not make the 2024 Championship 4 round for next weekend’s season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway while Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick will contend for the championship. With the points amongst the eliminated Playoff contenders being reshuffled for the third and final time, Elliott and Hamlin are currently ranked in seventh and ninth, respectively, in the standings as they both strive to cap off the 2024 season on a strong note.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season for both Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin is set to conclude next Sunday, November 10, at Phoenix Raceway for the Cup Series Championship Race that will air at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.