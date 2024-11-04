Miscellaneous

Taylor Swift Inspired Bell Racing Helmet Auction Now Live!

Taylor Swift-inspired Bell Racing Helmets are now available for auction, with all proceeds making a significant impact on Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) and their mission to promote women’s participation in motorsports.

Indianapolis, IN (November 4, 2024)— Bell Racing Helmets, a brand of Racing Force Group, partnered with Indianapolis Motor Speedway to create eleven custom helmets inspired by Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. This collaboration, supported by WIMNA, and the following female drivers include Tatiana Calderon, Jamie Chadwick, Courtney Crone, Sabré Cook, Ashley Freiberg, Pippa Mann, Taylor Reimer, Isabella Robusto, Amanda Sorensen, and co-founder of WIMNA Lyn St. James, aiming to raise awareness and encourage women’s participation in all areas of motorsport.

Taylor Swift Inspired Bell Racing Helmet

Each helmet, designed by local artist Hurricane Designs, represented a different era of Taylor Swift’s music and was brought to life by the IMS design team: Lucy Laux, Shae Beechler, Mandy Walsh, Chloie Fisher, Caden Elzy, and Grace Keller.

The showcased helmets, a rare sight at various downtown Indianapolis hotels from October 31st to November 4th during the Taylor Swift concert weekend, will be available for auction starting November 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the auction via this link. The auction will close on Tuesday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to own a piece of Taylor Swift-inspired art, with all proceeds benefiting WIMNA.

In addition, a special “Indy Era” helmet will be displayed at WIMNA’s Women with Drive IV-Driven by Mobil 1 Summit from December 9th to 11th and at Racing Force Group’s booth #1913 during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show from December 12th to 14th.

