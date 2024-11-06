Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s / Fleetguard Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Phoenix Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 6, 2024) – The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Phoenix Raceway, for the final race of the 2024 season for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team.

This will be the Glendale, AZ native’s 28th start at the track as he looks to improve on his 8th-place finish in the spring, his best at Phoenix. In his last two starts, McDowell has two consecutive Top-10 finishes (9th in 2023, 8th in 2024).

McDowell and the No. 34 team will have Love’s Travel Stops and their truck care partner, Fleetguard, on the car this weekend. A global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.

Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

The NASCAR Cup Series track activity will begin Friday, November 8th with practice at 6:00 pm ET with qualifying on Saturday, November 9th at 5:00 pm ET, both on the USA Network. The Championship Race will be Sunday, November 10th at 3:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on NBC or listen via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Love’s / Fleetguard Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“It’s always great to race at Phoenix in front of so many family members and friends. This season, the improvements we’ve made have really been a team effort from everyone at Front Row Motorsports. We ran well here in the spring, so I’m confident we can put our Love’s Travel Stops / Fleetguard Ford Mustang Dark Horse up front.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“I’m looking forward to getting to Phoenix this weekend, we’ve had some good results there the past few races. I’m proud of what we have accomplished at Front Row Motorsports this season. I am proud of this team and Michael. We really grew together and showed that we can be competitive every weekend. Hopefully we can find more speed and get a good result to end the season on a high note.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.