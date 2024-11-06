Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 11.06.24

This Week in Motorsports: November 4 – 10, 2024

NCS/NXS/NCTS/ARCA WEST: Phoenix Raceway – Nov. 8-10

PLANO, Texas (Nov. 6, 2024) – Championship weekend is finally here for NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series as all three descend upon Phoenix Raceway to crown new champions and close out the 2024 season. The ARCA Menards Series West also competes at Phoenix to conclude its season.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCTS

Toyota drivers to battle for titles at Phoenix … Toyota drivers will be present in each of the three national series championship battles this weekend in Phoenix. Tyler Reddick, who clinched his way into the Championship 4 with a victory in Homestead, makes his first appearance in the Cup Series title race on Sunday and the maiden appearance for 23XI Racing. In the Truck Series, Corey Heim is back in the championship race for the second straight season in his quest to win his first title with TRICON Garage. Toyota will also be represented in the owner’s championship race in the Xfinity Series by the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team who’s coming off a victory by Aric Almirola in Martinsville last weekend.

One last time for Truex … For the final time this Sunday, Martin Truex Jr. will pilot the No. 19 Camry XSE with JGR as he closes his full-time Cup Series career. Truex will make his 469th Cup Series start with Toyota this weekend, 215 of those with JGR, at Phoenix where he’s made 37 previous starts in his Cup Series career, including a victory in 2021. Entering the weekend, Truex has 34 career wins, 147 top-fives and 291 top-10s to go along with 24 career poles in the Cup Series.

Bell seeks Phoenix sweep … The Phoenix Spring race was a strong one for Team Toyota, ending with a victory by Christopher Bell. The Oklahoma native led 50 laps, including the final 41, on his way to the win, which was his first of three so far in the 2024 season. A win this weekend would give Bell the season sweep at Phoenix and his 10th career Cup Series victory.

Toyota continues pole streak … Team Toyota has had the pace in Cup Series qualifying over the last several weeks with the Camry XSE race car, earning the last three pole positions heading to Phoenix this weekend. Bell started the streak at Las Vegas, Reddick followed at Homestead and Truex got last week’s pole at Martinsville Speedway, which was the 14th for Toyota so far this season.

Johnson back in No. 84 to close 2024 … Jimmie Johnson returns to the No. 84 Camry XSE with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB this weekend in Phoenix for his ninth and final start of 2024. Johnson makes his 698th career Cup Series start this weekend and his 36th career start at Phoenix, where he as scored four wins, 16 top-fives and 22 top-10s in those starts.

Smith also goes for Phoenix sweep … Like Bell, Chandler Smith heads to Phoenix this weekend aiming for a season sweep at the one-mile short oval in the Xfinity Series. Smith led 88 of the 205 laps on his way to victory in March for his second career Xfinity Series win. Phoenix Raceway has been a strong track for Smith in his career, with top-10 finishes in each of his three starts there.

Earnhardt back in No. 26 … To close the Xfinity Series season, Jeffrey Earnhardt is back behind the wheel of the No. 26 GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing this weekend in Phoenix. This will be the sixth start of the season for Earnhardt in the Xfinity Series this season, with a best finish of eighth at Atlanta. He’s also made 10 previous starts at Phoenix in the Xfinity Series entering this weekend.

Creed continues hot streak … Sheldon Creed has had a strong finish to the 2024 Xfinity Series season after another top-10 finish at Martinsville last weekend. Creed comes into the weekend with at least a top-10 finish in 12 of the last 14 Xfinity Series races, with top-five finishes in six of the last 10 races. That streak could continue as Creed has routinely been strong at Phoenix Raceway, with four consecutive top-10 finishes there as well.

Sawalich does triple duty … It’s been a busy run for William Sawalich since he turned 18-years-old in October, which continues this weekend in Phoenix as he’ll run the ARCA Menards Series West, Truck Series and Xfinity Series races – three races in two days. The Minnesotan will make his debut at Phoenix in the Tundra TRD Pro and GR Supra but will make his third start in an ARCA Toyota Camry, coming off a dominating win at Phoenix in the spring where he led all 115 laps.

Friesen returns to favorable Phoenix … Stewart Friesen comes back to Phoenix Raceway where he’s found success over the course of his Truck Series career. The Canadian has made eight starts at the one-mile short track, where he’s finished inside the top-10 in six of those, which includes his 2019 victory.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series West

Crews back in Toyota Camry … Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews returns behind the wheel of a Venturini Motorsports Toyota Camry this weekend in Phoenix for the ARCA Menards Series West finale. Crews has made four starts so far this season in ARCA competition, coming into the weekend with three straight top-fives, which includes his win at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in September.

